Seabourn expedition ships meet in Antarctica for the first time

Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture have sailed side by side for the first time ahead of starting sailings in Antarctica

The two expedition shops met at the entrance to the Neko Harbour to mark Seabourn Pursuit’s maiden season in the region. Seabourn Venture meanwhile is beginning its second season.



Both ships will operate 11- to 13-day voyages to Antarctica, as well as 21-day voyages to South Georgia, Falkland Islands, and Antarctica.

Seabourn Venture was launched in 2022 with Seabourn Pursuit making its debut earlier this year.

