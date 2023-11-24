Seabourn expedition ships meet in Antarctica for the first time
Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture have sailed side by side for the first time ahead of starting sailings in Antarctica
The two expedition shops met at the entrance to the Neko Harbour to mark Seabourn Pursuit’s maiden season in the region. Seabourn Venture meanwhile is beginning its second season.
Both ships will operate 11- to 13-day voyages to Antarctica, as well as 21-day voyages to South Georgia, Falkland Islands, and Antarctica.
Seabourn Venture was launched in 2022 with Seabourn Pursuit making its debut earlier this year.
Stig Betten, captain of Seabourn Pursuit, said: “It was a very exciting day, and we could not think of a better way to commemorate our first trip to Antarctica than meeting up with our sister ship, Seabourn Venture.
"Many close friends and colleagues from each ship cheered and toasted to each other as we embarked on our expeditions to Antarctica, marking a new era in ultra-luxury expeditions."
Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, added: “It was amazing to wake up this morning and join our guests and team virtually at this historical moment for our brand. We had a dream to bring Seabourn Signature Luxury to the world of exploration.
"Watching our two purpose-built expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, next to each other today, and watching our guests raising champagne to each other with a breathtaking backdrop of Neko Harbor made me so proud. We truly brought this dream to life and redefined expedition experiences.”
