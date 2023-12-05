SeaDream Yacht Club releases 2026 Mediterranean collection
SeaDream Yacht Club has released its 2026 Mediterranean programme featuring seven new ports of call
From May to September 2026, the boutique luxury cruise line will operate 27 itineraries ranging from seven- to 14-day Mediterranean voyages, covering 14 ports in 86 countries.
New ports of call for the 2026 season include Primosten (Croatia), Setubal (Portugal), Cesme (Turkey) and Kythira, Kythnos, Syvota, and Tino in Greece.
Two 14-night ‘Grand Mediterranean & Adriatic Explorer’ itineraries mark the first-ever two-week Mediterranean experiences for the line.
Departing from Nice on May 30, 2026, SeaDream I will call at St Tropez, St Florent, Bonifacio, Ponza, Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Otranto, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Hvar enroute to Venice with fares from £10,628 (excluding flights).
On July 25, SeaDream I will sail from Rome to Venice via Porto Ercole, Bonifacio, Ponza, Amalfi, Capri, Taormina, Valletta, Otranto, Kotor, Dubrovnik, and Zadar. Fares for this cruise start at £11,711.
Late-night departures and overnight stays – in 2026, overnight stays include Amalfi, Sorrento, and Capri; Hvar; Ibiza; and Sanaray-Sur-Mer and Cassis – will give passengers the chance to “explore more and avoid crowds in sought-after ports.”
Andreas Brynestad, the line’s executive vice president, said: “At SeaDream, we are dedicated to providing our guests with unique and unforgettable experiences.
“With our 2026 Mediterranean voyages, we continue to showcase our mission to define boutique luxury travel at sea, offering more personalised and more immersive experiences that goes beyond the ordinary.
“Our meticulously curated itineraries and carefully selected ports of call provide our guests with the opportunity to experience slow travel at its best.
“The yachting difference allows you to discover new ports and iconic destinations with extended port stays and more freedom to explore at your own pace.”
