Solo travellers opting for cruise holidays, survey finds
New research has revealed that solo travellers are opting for a holiday-at-sea
The survey – organised by cruise specialist Cruise.co.uk and completed by 800 people – found that more than two-thirds of those questioned (70 per cent) would choose a cruise over a land-based holiday for a solo trip.
Meanwhile, 40 per cent of those of employment age would consider taking their job onboard while remote working.
When it comes to destinations, sailing from the UK to Europe was the preferred choice for single cruisers, with more than half of respondents selecting this option. The Caribbean came in second place, with 32 per cent opting for sunnier sailings.
Tony Andrews, cruise.co.uk managing director, said: "It’s clear that cruising is becoming an increasingly popular option for solo travellers, offering a convenient and safe way to explore the world.
"Cruises provide so much onboard through their entertainment, spa facilities and restaurant choices. When combined with the ability to see multiple destinations, in the safety and comfort of a cruise ship, it’s clear why a holiday at sea is the preferred choice for solo travel."
Seabourn Venture makes UK debut
Hello and goodbye at the christening of Oceania Vista
Here's why you should cruise Colombia's Magdalena river
Cruise into wellness
Unique ways the cruise industry is celebrating the coronation across the globe
Swan Hellenic’s third ship, SH Diana, named in Amsterdam
Blast from the past – we take a look at Cunard's hidden cruise archives
The return of cruising
Discover our new digital magazine with Norwegian Cruise Line
New Saga digital brochure out now
Magnificent Mekong
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Feb 2024
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Saigon
- Kampong Cham, Kampong Cham, Phnom Penh, + 6 more
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Oct 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Osiris
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
5 Night Canada Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 28 May 2023
- Royal Caribbean International, Oasis of the Seas
- Cape Liberty, Bayonne, New Jersey, Saint-John, New Brunswick, Halifax, Nova Scotia, + 1 more
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Nov 2025
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Aton
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn
- 21 nights, departs on the 15 Oct 2023
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Venus
- Barcelona, Tarragona, Sète, + 19 more