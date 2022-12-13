Exploring space at sea: Swan Hellenic and SETI Institute announce exciting partnership
Swan Hellenic has partnered up with the SETI Institute to further your exploration to forms of life beyond our solar system.
Cultural expedition cruise line Swan Hellenic has joined forces with the research and education organisation SETI Institute to take a selection of experts to the most remote corners of the planet.
This new partnership not only allows researchers to explore the likes of Antarctica but also engages Swan Hellenic's guests with said researchers, who will be giving new presentations onboard.
What's more, SETI Institute will be bringing a selection of advanced equipment onboard to further their research and for guests to see - including an advanced telescope installed onboard.
The experts are scheduled for Swan Hellenic's 2023 cultural expedition cruises.
The first researcher scheduled to appear onboard is the director of education & outreach and deputy director of research Dr Simon Steel.
Steel is a PhD astronomer and astrophysicist who specialises in studying galaxies. He has shared his knowledge through teaching at the likes of Harvard University as well as the University College London.
He is planning on joining SH Vega on cultural expedition cruises of Antarctica, the British Isles and Iceland.
Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute is also finalising arrangements to sail with Swan Hellenic.
Diamond is planning on joining the line's Arctic Odyssey cruise onboard SH Diana in June. He will bring knowledge from over 20 years of experience in photonics and optical communications as well as learnings of applied technologies, X-ray and semiconductor processing technologies.
Diamond commented on the agreement: “The SETI Institute’s work brings humanity’s relationship with our planet, our solar system and the Universe beyond into focus.
"Over 100 Institute scientists strive to understand humankind’s place in the cosmos.
"Outreach and public engagement are also central to our mission, and we are delighted with the opportunity to have our scientists and thought leaders interact with the curious-minded adventurers who explore with Swan Hellenic.”
Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito also commented about his excitement: “We are immensely proud of this new partnership.
"The presence of the SETI Institute’s eminent scientists on board our cultural expedition cruises, imparting their expert knowledge of astrobiology, geology, physics, chemistry and astronomy, completes another facet of the quest to take our guests to see what others don't”.
These knowledgeable additions to Swan Hellenic come after the line was relaunched in July 2020, with the aim to provide guests with the opportunity to see what others don't.
Each of Swan Hellenic's ships already includes a team of 12 expedition guides, expert speakers and lecturers.
