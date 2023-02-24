Marine biologist and explorer Dr Sylvia Earle has unveiled the AE Expeditions ship named after her

Sylvia Earle has christened AE Expedition’s newest purpose-built small ship.

Marine biologist, oceanographer and explorer Dr Earle did the honours during AE Expeditions’ christening of the ship in Antarctica, a location that nods to its pioneering nature.

AE Expeditions operates on what the line states is '100% climate neutrality... taking legitimate action to protect and care for our planet'.

The ship holds 132 guests, providing the opportunity to explore, learn and discover the world through a unique and intimate experience.

Dr Earle commented: “Thank you, Aurora, for the approach that you use to keep people inspired about the ocean.

“Exploring the ocean, using knowledge to take care of all this on our planet. This is an experience that I am happy to share with everyone here and I’m looking at Aurora as the voice of the ocean.”