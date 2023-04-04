Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / US cruise line launches a $899 all-you-can-cruise pass
Margaritaville at Sea has just launched an unlimited cruise pass. Credit: Shutterstock

US cruise line launches a $899 all-you-can-cruise pass

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Margaritaville Cruise Line, part of Jimmy Buffett’s business empire, is offering an unlimited sailing pass in what says is the industry's "first season pass"

The Ultimate Paradise Pass, which the new cruise line launched last week, costs US$899 (£728) and allows passengers to take as many non-consecutive two-night cruises to the Bahamas as they like onboard the 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise before the end of the year.

Only around 500 passes are being sold in the first run, and the cruise line said it expects to sell out in the coming days.

Kevin Sheehan Jr, president, and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said: “The ground-breaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to the Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”

Anyone who purchases the pass will also get an exclusive ‘first look’ at new activities on board, as well as "behind-the-scenes access" on some cruises and a 10 per cent discount on packages, excursions, and more.

However the pass, which is valid for two people in an inside or ocean-view stateroom, doesn’t include taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, onboard costs and fuel surcharges or the US$19.99 booking fee per cabin.

Cruises must also be booked 24 to 72 hours in advance which curtails forward planning and, if you’re cruising solo, you’ll have to pay an additional US$159 (£129) “single supplement”.

The pass is subject to blackout dates – July 2 and 28, September 2, November 23, and December 31 – and expires on December 29, 2023.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, who counts NFL star Shaquem Griffin as her godfather, is the flagship for ​​Margaritaville. The cruise line launched in 2022 and specialises in ​​two-night Bahamas cruises.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right