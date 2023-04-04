US cruise line launches a $899 all-you-can-cruise pass

The Ultimate Paradise Pass, which the new cruise line launched last week, costs US$899 (£728) and allows passengers to take as many non-consecutive two-night cruises to the Bahamas as they like onboard the 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise before the end of the year.



Only around 500 passes are being sold in the first run, and the cruise line said it expects to sell out in the coming days.



Kevin Sheehan Jr, president, and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said: “The ground-breaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to the Bahamas. It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”

Anyone who purchases the pass will also get an exclusive ‘first look’ at new activities on board, as well as "behind-the-scenes access" on some cruises and a 10 per cent discount on packages, excursions, and more.

