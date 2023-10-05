Wendy Wu Tours adds new Mekong river cruise as demand ‘soars’
Wendy Wu Tours has launched a new collection of seven-night Mekong River cruises in response to an uptick in bookings for river itineraries in Southeast Asia
The new sailings, which will take place on Victoria Mekong, will be paired with a four-night beach resort extension on the island of Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand.
All bookings made by October 31, 2023 will receive £400 worth of shore excursions included in the cost plus a four-night beach and spa holiday.
Tipped to be a popular trend in 2024, Wendy Wu Tours has seen a major upturn in bookings for river cruising in Southeast Asia, with more than 70 per cent more enquiries for 2024 compared to 2023, putting the Mekong as a contender to the more traditional European waterways. The brand ventured into the river cruise market in 2016.
Seven-night cruises sail from French colonial Kampong Cham, visiting Angkor Ban and Silk Island before heading to Phnom Penh.
“Our new Cruise and Beach collection is very exciting and gives agents a unique, new and fresh perspective on Mekong River cruising, which encapsulates the very impressive and sumptuous Victoria Mekong,” said Gary King, Wendy Wu Tours' head of trade sales.
Holidays include flights, transfers, accommodation, shore excursions, onboard entertainment, meals, drinks during mealtimes, touring with guides and all entrance fees, plus visa fees for UK passport holders.
