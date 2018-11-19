WHAT WE LOVE…

Teide National Park: Living proof that Tenerife is much more than cheap booze and bars, the Teide National Park is an area of outstanding natural beauty which makes for an incredible hike. Explore the volcanic craters and caves, keep your eyes peeled for unique fauna and flora you’ll only find on Tenerife or take the cable car to the top of the volcano and admire the views from this 3,555m peak.

Whales and Dolphins: The oceans surrounding Tenerife are rife with incredible sea life including more than 28 species of whales and dolphins. There’s plenty of local companies offering boat trips promising an opportunity to catch a glimpse of them – some trips will even include food and drink. While there’s no guarantee you’ll see one of these underwater mammals, an afternoon on the crystal blue waters has its own pleasures.

Museum of Nature and Man: This fascinating combination of natural science and man-made structures is comfortably the best museum on the Canary Islands. The highlight (if you should say that) is the large collection of mummified remains housed in the museum, all of which are preserved to a truly impressive degree. With some great interactive displays for the kids, this is a great day out for all the family.