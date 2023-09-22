Cunard announces 2025 programme

The luxury line has announced 180 new voyages as part of its 2025 programme, operating on Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne and Queen Victoria

The programme features sailings between April 2025 and January 2026 and includes itineraries spanning 91 destinations, across 24 countries.

New ship Queen Anne will be sailing out of Southampton primarily to the western Mediterranean, Norwegian fjords and western Europe. Itineraries will range from two to 19 nights.

Queen Mary 2 will continue transatlantic crossings, while Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean, offering a range of seven, 14 and 21-night itineraries out of Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste.



Voyages will be available to book from 1pm BST on October 4, 2023, exclusively for Cunard World Club Members, with bookings available to all from 1pm on October 5, 2023.