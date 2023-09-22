Cruise news / Cunard announces 2025 programme
Cunard has announced 180 new voyages for 2025.

Cunard announces 2025 programme

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

The luxury line has announced 180 new voyages as part of its 2025 programme, operating on Queen Mary 2, Queen Anne and Queen Victoria

The programme features sailings between April 2025 and January 2026 and includes itineraries spanning 91 destinations, across 24 countries.

New ship Queen Anne will be sailing out of Southampton primarily to the western Mediterranean, Norwegian fjords and western Europe. Itineraries will range from two to 19 nights.

Queen Mary 2 will continue transatlantic crossings, while Queen Victoria will be based in the Mediterranean, offering a range of seven, 14 and 21-night itineraries out of Barcelona, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste.

Voyages will be available to book from 1pm BST on October 4, 2023, exclusively for Cunard World Club Members, with bookings available to all from 1pm on October 5, 2023.

A Cunard voyage for everyone’

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our new 2025 programme and with 180 fantastic itineraries to choose from, there really is a Cunard voyage for everyone.

“Whether it’s an iconic transatlantic crossing, a Scandinavian adventure, or Christmas in the Caribbean, our fleet of Queens provide the perfect opportunity to explore the world in style.

“Not only do our itineraries sail to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, our ships offer unique and enriching experiences for guests.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
GBSOU Southampton - Colin Osborne Photo

Iceland And British Isles

  • 17 nights, departs on the 11 Jul 2024
  • Cunard Line, Queen Anne
  • Kiel, Skagen, Southampton, + 10 more
From
£2,327*pp

From New York to Southampton

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 May 2025
  • Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
  • New York, New York, Southampton + -1 more
From
£755 *pp

From Hamburg to Southampton

  • 9 nights, departs on the 09 May 2025
  • Cunard Line, Queen Anne
  • Hamburg, Southampton, Stavanger, + 6 more
From
£1,017 *pp

Dubai To New York

  • 28 nights, departs on the 07 Apr 2024
  • Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
  • Dubai, Salalah, 'Aqaba, + 6 more
From
£2,356 *pp

Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing

  • 8 nights, departs on the 06 Jul 2024
  • Cunard Line, Queen Mary 2
  • New York, New York, Southampton + -1 more
From
£872 *pp
View more