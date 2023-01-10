Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Cunard celebrates 100 years of photography onboard with special exhibition

Cunard celebrates 100 years of photography onboard with special exhibition

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Cunard will be launching a 'Sea Views' exhibition in 2023 which will feature imagery from Cunard archives alongside photos submitted by guests.

Cunard is celebrating 100 years of photography at sea with a special exhibition featuring never-seen-before photography.

The line is also calling on guests to find and submit pictures that could feature in the exhibition.

This exhibition marks 100 years since Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce photographers onboard and 100 years since the line's first around-the-world voyage onboard Cunard ship Laconia.

Cunard's 'Sea Views' exhibition will be curated by British photographer Mary McCartney.

Dorchester Glamour Girls onboard Queen Mary. Credit: Cunard

The exhibition will consist of 100 images that have been taken across the entire fleet.

Previous celebrity guests, such as Elizabeth Taylor and Bing Crosby, will have their archives opened to select photos that portray the timeless style that Cunard is known for.

British photographer Mary McCartney said: “I’m pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of on-board photography.

"I’m looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand-pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel.”

Cary Grant onboard Queen Mary. Credit: Cunard

Sture Myrmell, Cunard President commented: “We’re extremely proud of Cunard’s 183-year history and particularly the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago.

"What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who’ve travelled with us.

"We’re delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years.”

To submit your favourite moment captured on board a Cunard ship, visit www.cunard.com/seaviews and submit your images by 5 February 2023.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a recent Journalism graduate who has been working in the cruise industry for just over a year.

She has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising where she can admire wildlife and impressive landscapes.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

View Lucy's profile chevron_right
