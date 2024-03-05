Cruise news / Death knell prepared for famed SS United States
The fate of SS United States now rests within the courtroom, but it doesn't sound good. Credit: Shutterstock/RRM

Death knell prepared for famed SS United States

Author: Calum Brown

Published on:

Updated on:

SS United States appears to be facing eviction for her current home in Philadelphia. Once an iconic symbol of national pride, the cruise liner potentially requires new moorings - or faces an indignant end

Originally commissioned by the United States government as North America’s response to rapid transatlantic travel, the SS United States has been locked in a fierce six-week legal battle between a dedicated Conservancy group and landlords Penn Warehousing.

The ongoing dispute centres around increased rent payments, with an imminent ruling expected from U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody. Ongoing discussions relating to the ship’s transformation as a mixed-use real estate destination – akin to Long Beach’s ex-Cunarder RMS Queen Mary – could provide a solution, but time is quickly running out.

Why is SS United States in court?

A rental agreement between Penn Warehousing and The SS United States Conservancy was signed in 2011, with the cruise ship charged a day-to-day docking rate of $850. The daily rent doubled without prior warning to $1700 in 2021, an increase of which the Conservancy has not financially acknowledged.

Having continued to pay the original rate stated in their contract, the Conservancy group reportedly owes over $731,000 (£576,000) in backdated rental payments. An attorney for SS United States contends that the hiked rent was never agreed upon, nor negotiated with the Conservancy, and was deliberately raised unilaterally.

Craig Mills, the attorney for Penn Warehousing, described the conservancy as unproblematic until landlords requested amendments to how the ship was secured in place, claiming that damage had been caused to the pier and bollards.

“They were every landlord’s nightmare,” Mills has been quoted, showcasing that the Conservancy refused to pay inflated rent, and would not leave when Penn Warehousing voided the lease agreement.

SS United States has been in Philadelphia for almost 30 years, but that could soon change. Credit: SSUSC

What happens if SS United States is evicted?

Should the judge rule in favour of Penn Warehousing, SS United States would have only a short time to find new moorings. If suitable accommodation was not forthcoming, the famed cruise ship would potentially face the breakers’ yard, or end life as an artificial reef. Terms of compensation would then need to be determined for repaying rent and legal fees.

“America’s Flagship”, a coveted Blue Riband holder, has remained a fixture on the Philadelphia skyline for nearly 30 years, making the ship’s likely future an emotional one among local residents and Conservancy members.

“If this ship is evicted, it would have to be scrapped or reefed,” Conservancy board member Warren Jones recently explained. “There is no alternative – given the size of the ship.”

Judge Brody has previously stated that there would “only be losers” in this case, if she had to decide between an eviction notice for SS United States or continued rental agreements from 2011’s signed contract.

The ship’s maiden voyage took place in 1951, but it’s quite clear her final trip – regardless of the outcome – will take place this year.

The sun could set on SS United States for the final time during 2024. Credit: Wikicommons
About Calum Brown

Calum holds a deep interest in all things heritage and remains one of Britain’s most enthusiastic historians.

As a seasoned journalist, he has spent considerable time abroad and relishes all forms of transport. Shipping is in the blood, with a family connection to Stena Line embedded in his DNA. He also refuses to admit that 21st Century music exists.

Calum has developed a skill for bringing history alive, and always insists on making heritage accessible for everyone.

View Calum's profile
