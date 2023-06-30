Cruise news / Panache Cruises appoints polar explorer as brand ambassador
Credit: Panache Cruises
Credit: Panache Cruises

Panache Cruises appoints polar explorer as brand ambassador

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

Polar explorer Sue Stockdale as been appointed as brand ambassador for Panache Cruises

Panache Cruises has announced the appointment of polar explorer Sue Stockdale as a new ambassador for its business.

The agency said the move signals “the growing importance of expedition cruises for the luxury and ultra-luxury cruise retailer”.

Stockdale became the first woman from the UK to ski to the magnetic north pole in 1996 and has since been on expeditions to the geographic north pole and Antarctica.

In her role as ambassador, Stockdale will help the Panache team develop its programme of expedition cruises and attend events led by the company’s founder and MD James Cole.

Panache Cruises explores the likes of the Arctic Circle. Credit: Shutterstock

Panache Cruises building expedition packages

Cole said: “With her vast knowledge of the polar region, we’re delighted that Sue is joining us as an ambassador for our expedition cruise programme.

“Her influence will extend far beyond the polar regions and our collective goal is to inspire people and to nurture a desire for adventure generally.

“The team at Panache Cruises has worked really hard to create some fantastic expedition packages.”

Stockdale added: “I have been closely involved with the cruise industry for some time now and regularly speak about my adventures on cruise ships visiting the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

“My objective in recounting my experiences is always to inspire others to do something extraordinary, whatever that might be.

“Visiting some of the world’s most unique and remote destinations can be a humbling experience but also extremely powerful.

“I look forward to working closely with the Panache Cruises team and meeting some new budding explorers along the way. If I can encourage people to release their inner explorer as part of this new journey, I will be truly delighted.”


Most recent articles
View more articles

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
ITNAP - Naples - Castello Aragonese Ischia - FOTOTECA ENIT.jpg Photo

7-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Turkey

  • 7 nights, departs on the 07 Oct 2023
  • Princess Cruises, Enchanted Princess
  • Civitavecchia, Naples, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, + 4 more
From
£1,749*pp

Genoa, Marseille, Malaga, Cadiz, Lisbon, Alicante, Mahon, Olbia

  • 9 nights, departs on the 24 Apr 2024
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Orchestra
  • Genoa, Marseille, Málaga, + 5 more
From
£709 *pp

La Goulette, Palermo, Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette

  • 7 nights, departs on the 13 Jul 2023
  • MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
  • La Goulette, Palermo, Naples, + 4 more
From
£1,069 *pp

Enticing Douro

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Sep 2025
  • AmaWaterways, AmaSintra
  • Porto, Entre-os-Rios, Régua, + 7 more
From
£3,540 *pp

Enticing Douro

  • 7 nights, departs on the 26 Sep 2025
  • AmaWaterways, AmaSintra
  • Porto, Entre-os-Rios, Régua, + 7 more
From
£3,540 *pp
View more