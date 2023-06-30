Panache Cruises appoints polar explorer as brand ambassador
Polar explorer Sue Stockdale as been appointed as brand ambassador for Panache Cruises
Panache Cruises has announced the appointment of polar explorer Sue Stockdale as a new ambassador for its business.
The agency said the move signals “the growing importance of expedition cruises for the luxury and ultra-luxury cruise retailer”.
Stockdale became the first woman from the UK to ski to the magnetic north pole in 1996 and has since been on expeditions to the geographic north pole and Antarctica.
In her role as ambassador, Stockdale will help the Panache team develop its programme of expedition cruises and attend events led by the company’s founder and MD James Cole.
Panache Cruises building expedition packages
Cole said: “With her vast knowledge of the polar region, we’re delighted that Sue is joining us as an ambassador for our expedition cruise programme.
“Her influence will extend far beyond the polar regions and our collective goal is to inspire people and to nurture a desire for adventure generally.
“The team at Panache Cruises has worked really hard to create some fantastic expedition packages.”
Stockdale added: “I have been closely involved with the cruise industry for some time now and regularly speak about my adventures on cruise ships visiting the Arctic and Antarctic circles.
“My objective in recounting my experiences is always to inspire others to do something extraordinary, whatever that might be.
“Visiting some of the world’s most unique and remote destinations can be a humbling experience but also extremely powerful.
“I look forward to working closely with the Panache Cruises team and meeting some new budding explorers along the way. If I can encourage people to release their inner explorer as part of this new journey, I will be truly delighted.”
