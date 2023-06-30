Polar explorer Sue Stockdale as been appointed as brand ambassador for Panache Cruises

Panache Cruises has announced the appointment of polar explorer Sue Stockdale as a new ambassador for its business.

The agency said the move signals “the growing importance of expedition cruises for the luxury and ultra-luxury cruise retailer”.

Stockdale became the first woman from the UK to ski to the magnetic north pole in 1996 and has since been on expeditions to the geographic north pole and Antarctica.

In her role as ambassador, Stockdale will help the Panache team develop its programme of expedition cruises and attend events led by the company’s founder and MD James Cole.