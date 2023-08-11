Star on board: Jon Culshaw

Antarctica has always been on mybucket list. I’d love to cruise there to see a total solar eclipse. And the penguins, of course.

I love the vastness of the sea. It really gives you a sense of the size of our planet on a cosmic scale, and how tiny we are in comparison.



Uri Geller is the most famous person I’ve met on a cruise ship. It was in August 1999 and we were sailing from Portsmouth to Le Havre. That journey was also to see an eclipse, and Uri was on board casting spells on every deck to send the clouds away. It seemed to work, too!

I grew up in Ormskirk, Lancashire, where I was surrounded by nature, and that seems to be the theme of so many of my holidays now. If you want to see something special, go to Sark in the Channel Islands. The dark skies will astound you. It takes a while for your eyes to adjust, but then you’ll see Jupiter, dazzlingly bright.