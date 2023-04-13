Viking floats out its latest Nile River ship
The third in a series of six ships to be deployed by Viking on the Nile in Egypt has been floated out of a Cairo shipyard
The 82-passenger Viking Aton will debut on the Nile in August of this year, joining sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Ra.
Viking, which bills itself as “the thinking person’s cruise line” plans to have six ships sailing on the Nile by 2025. Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, are already under construction and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The company says it has seen a strong demand in Egypt, with the 2023 season now sold out together with many 2024 sailing dates. The surge in demand has led Viking to open 2025 sailing dates sooner than originally expected.
Viking Aton will sail a 12-day 'Pharaohs & Pyramids' itinerary with ports of call including Quero, Esna, Aswan, and Edfu.
Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, said: “We are pleased with the continued strong interest for our Nile River voyages.
“Our guests are curious explorers, and Egypt remains a destination of great interest for its many cultural treasures.
“We are proud to be the only western company to build, own and operate ships on the Nile, and with the float out of the Viking Aton, we look forward to welcoming more guests to experience this fantastic region.”
