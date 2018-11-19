WHAT WE LOVE…

La Habana Vieja: The impressive facades of Havana’s historic old town, La Habana Vieja, are not the only thing to see in this square jam-packed with architectural gems, including the elegant 20th-century mansions in the El Vedado district and the stunningly ornate Gran Teatro, which was opened in 1915, and is now home to the Cuban National Ballet.

El Floridita: You know a bar is good if it used to be one of the favoured hangouts of famed writer – and staunch drinker – Ernest Hemmingway. Here, Hemmingway would relax with his wife, Mary, and sip on Floridita’s famous cocktails. Indeed, it is generally accepted that the frozen daiquiri was invented in this bar in 1918, and the establishment is still famous for serving them to this day. Surely worth a tipple?

Partagás Factory: You can’t go to Cuba and not return with a box of their world-famous Cuban cigars – even if your lungs would probably rather you didn’t. You can even take a tour of the Partagás Factory – which is relatively close to the port – and see what goes into making Castro’s favourite smoke.