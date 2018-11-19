Every Caribbean island is something special but, as George Orwell would say, some are more special than others.

Take St Lucia, for example. This tiny island is nicknamed the ‘Helen of the West Indies’ –after Helen of Troy who was thought of as the most beautiful woman in the world – and its essential measurements total just 27 miles long. But what beauty is packed into them: beaches, rainforest and the Piton mountains, to name just a few examples.

There’s so much more for cruise travellers to delve into from adventure – mountain biking or ziplining over the rainforest, anyone? – to experiencing a mix of Caribbean, African, French and English culture, created over many years of warring nations who were fighting for a piece of the island.

Incidentally, St Lucia is the only country in the world named after a woman, the catholic Saint Lucy.