WHAT WE LOVE…

Grand Master’s Palace: The seat of the Grand Master of the Knights Hospitaller for the entirety of their time on the island – and which eventually became the base for the parliament of Malta. While the exterior of the building may not be much to shout about, if you head inside you’ll be greeted by vast quantities of artwork and tapestries collected over the centuries, and make sure to visit the Armoury to see thousands of suits of armour worn by the Knights Hospitaller.

Mdina: History surrounds you in the fascinating walled city of Mdina – once the capital of the island and now home to just under 300 people as of the last census – now known as ‘The Silent City’. Explore the majestic St. Paul’s Cathedral and its beautiful frescoes, feed your curiosity at the Natural History Museum or merely stroll around the ancient walls and breathe in thousands of years of history. Worth booking an excursion for.

St John’s Co-Cathedral: There’s a pattern with many Maltese buildings – a plain exterior which belies an impressive interior. St. John’s Co-Cathedral (so-named because it shares the Archbishop’s seat with St. Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina) is no exception. It doesn’t look much from the outside, but once you step foot inside the explosion of colour and detail of this baroque, grand cathedral strikes you instantly. Never judge a book by its cover, as they say.