WHAT WE LOVE…

St. Mark’s Basilica: If you only see one thing in Venice, make sure it is St. Mark’s Basilica. This incredible cathedral is laced with architectural styles ranging from Byzantine to Arabic, and its magnificent interior has more frescoes and mosaics than you’ll know what to do with. If you are only in Venice for a few hours, it might be worth pre-purchasing a skip the lines ticket to make sure you actually get in.

Burano: Want to escape Venice’s maddening crowds? Consider paying a visit to the picturesque island of Burano – found in the Venetian Lagoon. This quaint little fishing village is lined with colourful houses and, unlike Venice, you are still likely to see fisherman coming in at the end of the day with their haul. It’s also one of the best places in Venice to find authentic Venetian lace and even has its very own Lace Museum.

Bridge of Sighs: Venice has more than 150 canals running through it. And all that water means that there’s a pressing need for some way to cross them. Enter Venice’s famous bridges. Although the Grand Canal-spanning Rialto and Ponte dell’Accademia bridges are suitably impressive, it is the famous (and original) Bridge of Sighs which draws the crowds. This tiny, white bridge spans just 11m and its story of being the last view of Venice prisoners would get before being thrown in jail is incredibly romantic.