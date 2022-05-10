Menu

Best cruise experiences in the Arctic from puffin spotting to hiking volcanoes Hapag-Lloyd Cruises guests can experience a variety of magical Arctic cruises in 2022. Here are some of the Arctic cruise highlights that you can enjoy.

Arctic Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will take you to some profound Arctic destinations including Norway, Svalbard and Iceland where you can dig up Viking Heritage and Inuit culture as you explore some extraordinary treasures from fjords to volcanic lands. With an Arctic cruise to the world’s largest National Park, to some astonishing ice sculptures and polar cities, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing your Arctic cruise itinerary for 2022. Here are just some of the highlights you can enjoy...

Hapag-Lloyd Arctic cruise experience highlights Spot roaming Arctic animals during your cruise Throughout most Arctic expeditions with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, you’ll have the chance to seek out a variety of truly remarkable animals and bird species. Whilst sailing across the glistening oceans, even keep your eyes peeled for the giants of the ocean in waters nearby Disko Island, off the west coast of Greenland. - READ MORE: Discover Hapag-Lloyd Cruises' Antarctic expeditions - Whale spotting is common in these waters, and you won’t want to miss it! To grasp the chance of seeing more of these wonderful beasts, you may want to board the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises HANSEATIC inspiration ship where you’ll cruise past Spitsbergen in Norway.



Admire horned puffins when sailing to the Arctic with Hapag-Lloyd. Credit: Shutterstock

Here, these magnificent mammals may follow along the side of your ship – creating an otherworldly experience as you continue to cruise towards the world’s northernmost settlement in Norway, Longyearbyen. With Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ships sailing to the Arctic, you’ll also get to enjoy regular sightings of horned puffins, blubbering seals and walruses bathing along some of the port’s coastlines. On a cruise with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ship, HANSEATIC inspiration, to Greenland’s Kangerlussuaq settlement, you’ll likely spot these here on a stop off to the small town of Qegertarsuag. A cruise here and a Hapag-Lloyd cruise stopping in Norway’s Tromsø will also give you the chance to meet friendly reindeer where this port city is renowned for traditional reindeer sledding.

Ensure you visit the Askja volcano in Iceland with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Visit Arctic Volcanoes with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises The Arctic region is surprisingly home to extensive volcanic scenery and up to five active volcanoes. On a luxury cruise here with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, walk over volcanic rocks, hike up volcanic cones or even ride an Icelandic horse over volcanic fields. - READ MORE: What are the new expedition cruise ships 2022? - A must-visit volcano during your voyage with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises includes Askja – an active volcano located off the beaten path in the highlands of Iceland. When cruising with HANSEATIC inspiration, enjoy a jeep journey around this volcano's lunar landscapes and uncover its fascinating geology. During this ride, you’ll even get to drive around Viti crater lake which was formed in 1875 by a violent volcanic explosion.

Visit arctic volcanoes with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

If you decide to choose an Arctic cruise that misses out on an excursion to one of the breath-taking volcanoes in person, you may still be able to admire them from afar during your outward flight overlooking the landscapes below. Depending on where your cruise starts from, you’ll also be able to see sights such as Iceland’s largest lava field and more barren and vast lunar landscapes from above. Before boarding the HANSEATIC inspiration ship to Longyearbyen, you may spot the Eldfell Volcano which erupted in Iceland nearly 50 years ago. This volcanic cone burst with lava and smothered Heimaey island; when islanders came back from evacuation, they used heat from the lava flows to power their electricity.

Admire the captivating fjords during your Arctic journey with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Cruise the fjords with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Discover the abundance of beautiful natural landscapes on a cruise to the Arctic fjords with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, soaking up dramatic mountain scenery and gushing waterfalls. The line’s HANSEATIC cruise ships are specifically designed to cruise through the depths of captivating fjords along with more hidden, less accessible ones – so you’ll get to see the best of the fjords on Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. You’ll even have the choice to hike or kayak to some of these Arctic phenomena! - READ MORE: A complete guide to adventure cruises - Hapag-Lloyd Cruises effectively caters to those who would specifically enjoy a fjord-based cruise thanks to some of their action-packed fjord itineraries. A great example of this is their cruise from Longyearbyen to Tromsø to see some of the lesser-visited gems on a Norwegian cruise this 2022.

Cruises to the world's largest national park; Greenland National Park. Credit: Shutterstock

Here, you’ll visit Isfjord bursting with polar animal species and the beautiful Liefdefjord, home to the gorgeous Monaco glacier. You can also call at the spectacularly icy blue Raudfjord and the reindeer filled Recherchefjord. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also offers cruises to the world’s largest national park: Greenland National Park. You’ll be able to capture picture-perfect views of the Alpefjord with glistening glaciers and carved icebergs. This fjord focussed cruise will also call at Greenland’s King Oscar Fjord – renowned for its majestic blue waters, scattered icebergs and jagged peaks.

Delve into a world of wildlife and bump into stunning polar bears during your cruise. Credit: Shutterstock

There’s a lot more to immerse yourself in on Arctic Hapag-Lloyd Cruises… With some of the best Arctic walking trails, unforgettable glacier excursions, wildlife, fascinating ice sculptures and so much more left to witness, an Arctic cruise aboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is a must if you wish to get a real taste of the awe-inspiring Arctic.