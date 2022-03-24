Bag 25% off select expedition cruises with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - but act quickly
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises announces a slash in prices for three exciting expedition cruises sailing this summer. Act fast to score big on this deal!
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises offers passengers three amazing options for expedition cruises at 25% off.
Whether you’re looking for a trip to see the rugged coast of Scotland or want to see stunning glaciers in the Arctic, Hapag-Lloyd’s three reduced price options have something for everyone.
An expedition cruise lets you travel in luxury while being able to interact and learn from experts – the perfect combination.
Don’t wait to book your tickets at an incredible 25% off. Here are the three amazing itineraries to add excitement to your summer plans!
HANSEATIC Inspiration from Hamburg to Reykjavik
Looking for a great deal and a chance to explore the rugged coastlines of Scotland and Iceland? Look no further than an expedition cruise from Hamburg to Reyjkavik aboard HANSEATIC Inspiration.
Explore the Shetland islands, Orkney Islands, and the Hebrides before making your way to Iceland with its many volcanoes and elfin legends. Take a ride in the ship’s zodiacs and learn from experts on board.
- READ MORE: Complete guide to adventure cruises - what to expect & where to go -
Onboard you’ll be greeted with a glass of champagne in your cabin and will have access to an array of cuisines as dining options. You’ll also have access to binoculars, snorkelling gear and parkas to take as a loan.
Depart from Hamburg on May 25, 2022, for a twelve-day cruise with calls in Scotland before disembarking in Reykjavik. An outside cabin for two people which is normally £12,480 for the cruise only has been reduced to £9,360 – result!
Find your ideal cruise
HANSEATIC Inspiration from Reykjavik to Longyearbyen
To head even further north with an amazing deal, take an eighteen-day cruise from Reykjavik to Longyearbyen.
Marvel at glaciers and waterfalls while cruising through the Arctic. You may even get the chance to spot walruses, puffins, whales, and even a polar bear.
- READ MORE: Get close to penguins with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Antarctic expeditions -
In addition to amazing dining options and cabin amenities, rejuvenate at the Ocean Spa, which holds a Finnish sauna with an ocean view and indoor and outdoor relaxation area.
On June 16, 2022, depart from Reykjavik on a cruise of polar fascination disembarking in Longyearbyen. Two people in an outside cabin, originally £23,760, has been reduced to £17,820 for the cruise only.
HANSEATIC Inspiration roundtrip to and from Kangerlussuaq
For a thrilling polar adventure in northwest Greenland, get on board Hapag-Lloyd’s expedition cruise departing from and returning to Kangerlussuaq.
Experience the tundra, see musk oxen and reindeer, and appreciate the massive icebergs as you sail in the Arctic circle.
In addition to the many opportunities for hikes and exploration from landings and excursions, onboard you can head to the fitness area with its own ocean view to stay in shape. Head to Ocean Academy to discover more about natural wonders side by side with experts.
- READ MORE: Polar Express: The Ultimate Guide To Arctic And Antarctica Cruises -
Depart July 21, 2022, for a twelve-day roundtrip cruise from and to Kangerlussuaq. An outside cabin for two people which is normally £18,220 has been reduced to £13,655 for the cruise only.
Summer is approaching quickly so make your plans now while you can grab a great deal!
