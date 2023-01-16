Demand for cruise ‘continues to rise’, states CLIA
CLIA has released results from a new consumer sentiment survey showing that the demand for cruise holidays “continues to increase”.
The survey was carried out with 4,500 domestic and international travellers.
For UK passengers, 91 per cent of respondents who have cruised previously said they intend to take a holiday at sea again, a 14 per cent increase from 2019.
Of those who have never cruised, 72 per cent stated they are open to cruising, up by one per cent on 2019 figures.
In addition, of these two groups, 58 per cent confirmed they will book a cruise in the next two years.
Cruise demand a sign of ‘positive year’
CLIA UK & Ireland managing director Andy Harmer said: “With the crucial wave booking period now well under way, 2023 is shaping up to be a very positive year for the cruise industry, so we’re thrilled to see this level of interest and demand from holidaymakers.
“The incredible array of cruise ships, destinations and on-board experiences means there really is something for everyone who is considering a sea getaway.”
Across the cruise sector, lines have so far this month (January) reported positive booking trends.
P&O Cruises has had four of its five biggest booking days during the current wave season, while Star Clippers achieved record-breaking sales for the first booking week in January.
Barrhead Travel also had its best-ever sales day on January 7, which the agency attributed to demand from Sunshine Saturday.
