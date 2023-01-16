Search for your ideal Cruise
Travel Regions
Ocean cruising regions
River cruising regions
Apply
Departure dates
Apply
Cruise line
Apply
Country Visited
Country Visited
Apply
Departure Port
Apply
Cruise style
Apply
No Fly Cruises
All Inclusive
Advanced Search
Menu
Cruise news / Demand for cruise ‘continues to rise’, states CLIA

Demand for cruise ‘continues to rise’, states CLIA

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

CLIA has released results from a new consumer sentiment survey showing that the demand for cruise holidays “continues to increase”.

The survey was carried out with 4,500 domestic and international travellers.

For UK passengers, 91 per cent of respondents who have cruised previously said they intend to take a holiday at sea again, a 14 per cent increase from 2019.

Of those who have never cruised, 72 per cent stated they are open to cruising, up by one per cent on 2019 figures.

In addition, of these two groups, 58 per cent confirmed they will book a cruise in the next two years.

Cruise demand a sign of ‘positive year’

CLIA UK & Ireland managing director Andy Harmer said: “With the crucial wave booking period now well under way, 2023 is shaping up to be a very positive year for the cruise industry, so we’re thrilled to see this level of interest and demand from holidaymakers.

“The incredible array of cruise ships, destinations and on-board experiences means there really is something for everyone who is considering a sea getaway.”

Across the cruise sector, lines have so far this month (January) reported positive booking trends.

P&O Cruises has had four of its five biggest booking days during the current wave season, while Star Clippers achieved record-breaking sales for the first booking week in January.

Barrhead Travel also had its best-ever sales day on January 7, which the agency attributed to demand from Sunshine Saturday.

About Gary Peters

Gary is an experienced cruise journalist and editor who has been at the helm of Cruise Trade News since 2019. In that time, the brand has focused on investigative journalism and long-form feature content. Gary has also overseen the launch of new digital publications. Prior to joining Cruise Trade News – initially as deputy editor in 2018 – Gary worked in music and sport journalism, and as a senior editor for B2B magazines in the transport and environment sectors.

View Gary's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
AQAPE - Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica II James Eades.jpg Photo

Puerto Williams to Puerto Williams

  • 10 nights, departs on the 19 Dec 2024
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Cloud
  • Puerto Williams, , , + 8 more
From
£10,308*pp

12-Day British Isles with Portland (for Stonehenge)

  • 12 nights, departs on the 20 May 2023
  • Princess Cruises, Regal Princess
  • Southampton, Isle of Portland, Saint Peter Port, + 8 more
From
£1,099 *pp

Primavera In Puerto Rico

  • 10 nights, departs on the 13 Mar 2023
  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Navigator
  • Miami, Florida, , Puerto Plata, + 8 more
From
£5,168 *pp

Europe: Spain, Portugal & Gibraltar

  • 11 nights, departs on the 03 Feb 2023
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Sun
  • Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon, + 7 more
From
£755 *pp

Civilisations of Cape Verde & Morocco

  • 18 nights, departs on the 03 Feb 2023
  • Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
  • Liverpool, Funchal, Madeira, Mindelo, São Vicente Island, + 6 more
From
£2,424 *pp
View more