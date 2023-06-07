Explora Journeys announces opening of world's first Rolex boutique at sea
The luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group has announced the opening of the Rolex boutique onboard Explora I
Explora Journeys has made history as the first cruise line to have a Rolex boutique onboard a ship.
The luxury line of the MSC group will give guests the opportunity to purchase some impressive timepieces by Rolex through the dedicated boutique onboard Explora I.
What's more, the new 'Rolex and sea mono brand store' will stock an extensive range of models and styles.
Explora Journeys' CEO Michael Ungerer commented: "We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva-based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision.
"It enables us to offer our discerning travellers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board Explora I.
"We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience."
New Rolex boutique at sea
The boutique will be run by what the line describes as 'knowledgable and experienced hosts trained by Rolex'.
Once inside the boutique, you'll embark on a curated shopping experience with the hosts.
The line states that there will be an 'allocation of watches per suite' onboard.
The store is set to open onboard Explora I on July 17, 2023, and will be exclusive to Explora Journeys guests.
