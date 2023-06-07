The luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group has announced the opening of the Rolex boutique onboard Explora I

Explora Journeys announces opening of world's first Rolex boutique at sea

Explora Journeys has made history as the first cruise line to have a Rolex boutique onboard a ship.

The luxury line of the MSC group will give guests the opportunity to purchase some impressive timepieces by Rolex through the dedicated boutique onboard Explora I.

What's more, the new 'Rolex and sea mono brand store' will stock an extensive range of models and styles.

Explora Journeys' CEO Michael Ungerer commented: "We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva-based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision.

"It enables us to offer our discerning travellers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board Explora I.

"We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience."