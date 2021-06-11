Fred. Olsen: Bolette and Borealis have been revamped in anticipation of the sailings. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen: New ships Bolette & Borealis have undergone exciting renovations Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is returning to the waterways of the world in early July. Two of the cruise line's ships have undergone exciting renovations as they prepare for their inaugural sailings - this is what you can look forward to onboard.

Fred. Olsen boasts two new cruise ships Bolette and Borealis. Bolette is the line's new flagship and exudes classic, elegant style in her exterior and interior design, while Borealis is stylish, spacious and comfortable. The pair have been revamped in anticipation of the sailings which start from July 5, so guests are in for a fresh treat. The Oriental Room is just one spot on the ships that has been given a new lease of life. The venue - also found on Balmoral - is the perfect place to enjoy a selection of oriental teas - or perhaps even a tea-infused cocktail. On Borealis, the room now has a delightful green scheme while Bolette's equivalent is decked out in a clay tone with a stunning red carpet - with chairs in both venues decorated in a charming floral pattern.

The Bookmark Cafe – a well-loved venue on Fred. Olsen’s ships – can now also be found on Bolette and Borealis. This relaxing and sociable area serves a delicious selection of speciality coffees and teas from world-renowned Taylors of Harrogate, as well as high-quality Pralines, Champagne Truffles and other hand-made chocolates. Fred. Olsen is renowned for its bright, elegant and statement carpets, and those aboard Bolette and Borealis are certainly no different. The Bookmark Cafe, for example, boasts colourful poms with a coffee bean design. Fred. Olsen's signature doodle carpet plays a starring role on board, too. Also renovated are the restaurants and livery, with the cabins also refreshed throughout both ships.

Fred. Olsen is renowned for its bright, elegant and statement carpets - and these have been re-laid onboard. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen guests will also be treated to a number of other new features such as the demonstration theatre. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Fred. Olsen guests will also be treated to a number of other new features, with the demonstration theatre and two-tiered show lounge just two of these. On Bolette and Borealis, the cruise line will host cookery demonstrations where you can learn how to make your favourite Fred. Olsen dishes. Further activities range from talks by expert speakers and tutorials to fun activities on deck. As for the evening, guests can settle in with a selection of live shows spanning music, cabaret and quick-fire stand-up comedy, all enjoyed in the space and comfort of Bolette and Borealis' stylish lounges and theatres. The ships’ resident bands will also be sure to get your foot tapping.

Bolette and Borealis both boast stylish lounges and theatres where guests can enjoy live shows. Credit: Fred. Olsen

And, should you fancy something quieter, you can sit throughout the ship, relax and enjoy a glass of your favourite tipple accompanied by the gentle sounds of live acoustic music. Alternatively, why not stroll under the stars on deck? What's more, Borealis is home to the fully refurbished 'The Crow's Nest' bar and lounge. Located on deck 9, this stylish venue features large panoramic windows and plenty of comfortable seating. It's the perfect space to watch the world go by, sip cocktails and take in the scenery. Bolette and Borealis also expand the choice of restaurants in the Fred. Olsen fleet. All Fred. Olsen ships have two or three main restaurants serving à la carte breakfast and lunches, as well as sumptuous five-course à la carte dinners every evening. Both breakfast and lunch are open-seating while there are two sittings for dinner. Bolette houses Bloomsbury & Terrace Restaurants while Borealis boasts Aurora & Borealis Restaurants which features classical, elegant décors. Both ships will also feature a buffet restaurant, to be served by Fred. Olsen’s friendly crew during the Welcome Back programme, and also offer some smaller speciality dining venues too. What’s more, Bolette will feature a new Orchid Room, and Borealis an Indian Ocean Room. Additionally rejuvenated ahead of the summer sailings is the all-season swimming pool - complete with a retractable roof - if you fancy a dip no matter what the weather. So, where will these gorgeous ships take you in the coming months? There are 10 sailings between them across July and August, with scenic-only sailings and those offering ports of call. Of course, both also having exciting Maiden Voyages for the summer.

Borealis is home to the fully refurbished 'The Crow's Nest' bar and lounge. Credit: Fred.Olsen

Fred: Olsen: Delight in the sight of the historic Duart on Borealis' British Isles cruise. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Borealis Borealis is sailing on July 5 from Liverpool on a three-night British Isles cruise which will take in some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery. Look forward to special diversions into dramatic waterways and past remote isles, beautiful coastal scenery and natural wonders. Admire the remarkable basalt columns of Fingal’s Cave, the unique island of Dutchman’s Cap, and the verdant rolling hills and countryside of Loch Fyne, the Firth of Lorn and Sound of Mull. Delight in the sight of the historic Duart, Culzean and Inverary castles too, and look out for diverse British wildlife on your adventure – a team from ORCA will be on board to help you spot a variety of native fauna.



Fred. Olsen: Spend a restful few hours gliding around the Isles of Scilly on Bolette's British Isles cruise. Credit: Fred. Olsen

Bolette Bolette sets sail on her Maiden Voyage from Dover on August 16, also on a British Isles cruise taking passengers on a relaxing journey of scenic discovery amongst beautiful archipelagos along England’s south coast. During a restful few hours spent gliding around the Isles of Scilly, you’ll enjoy views of their picturesque, golden-beach-framed lands, bays and craggy islets, while there’s also a day of revelling in the beauty of the Channel Islands. See the countryside scenes and dramatic coasts of Jersey, Alderney and Guernsey, plus view historic sites such as Fort Brecqhou. As with Borealis, a team from ORCA will be on board to help you watch out for native marine and birdlife. If this wasn't all tempting enough, Fred. Olsen’s summer British Isles sailings on Bolette and Borealis currently come with an exciting offer of up to £100 per person On Board Spend included. There’s also a range of fabulous solo offers included too. For more information fredolsencruises.com/welcomeback