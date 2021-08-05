Major holiday update as Germany, Norway, Austria & more added to the Green List Holidays were handed another leg up yesterday evening as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the latest changes to the UK green list of destinations.

Green list countries expanded six fold in an exciting boost for Briton's holidays this year. Germany, Austria, Norway, Latvia, Romania and Slovakia were all added to the Green List. The news will be a boon to river cruises - the Danube and Rhine are hugely popular for such holidays while the Norewegian fjords are also beloved cruising destinations. In further good news, fully-jabbed travellers returning from France will no longer have to self-isolate.

Shapps tweeted on Wednesday: "We're making some changes to our travel lists. "Firstly, we’re removing the quarantine requirement for fully jabbed travellers coming back from France. "At the same time, we’re adding key destinations Germany, Austria, and Norway to the Green List." Four countries were also shifted off the red list - "UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the Red List to the Amber List," said Shapps.



Dubai and the UAE along with Qatar, India and Bahrain has gone Amber. Credit: Shutterstock

He added: "All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am." Green list countries come with limited travel restrictions. Quarantine is not required but you do need to take a Covid test on or before day two after you arrive and complete a passenger locator form. As for the amber list, arriving back from these nations requires unvaccinated travellers to take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form. You then must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Double-jabbed travellers will not need to self-isolate on their return.

Double-jabbed travellers do not need to self-isolate on their return from Green or Amber List countries. Credit: Shutterstock

However, anyone who travels to a red list must take a COVID-19 test, book (and stay in) a quarantine hotel package, including two COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form. The good news from the UK Government follows the change in rules to cruising - with international cruises no longer banned. The Department of Transport said at the end of July: "Following the close monitoring of epidemiological evidence, gained through the restart of the domestic cruise industry earlier this year, the UK government has also confirmed the go-ahead for international cruise sailings to restart from England in line with Public Health England guidance. "International cruise travel advice will be amended to encourage travellers to understand the risks associated with cruise travel and take personal responsibility for their own safety abroad."

