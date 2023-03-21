Menu

Viking Cruises opens all its 2025 European river voyages dates. Credit: Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises releases Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary cruise & how to save £1,000 Due to high customer demand, Viking Cruises announces that it will open dates for all its 2025 European river voyages and upcoming 2024 cruisetour



Viking Cruises has announced that it has opened dates for all 2025 European river voyages, as well as a new Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary cruisetour.

The line states this is due to a ‘unprecedented level of demand from UK travellers’, who have almost entirely booked out the available European river sailings for 2023, including other itineraries like the Nile.

Managing director of Viking UK Wendy Atkin-Smith commented: “Whilst 2024 European river itineraries still have some availability, UK guests have been planning ahead and booking for next year already, so in order to meet demand we have made the decision to open 2025 sailing dates across a wide range of destinations earlier than we ever have before.”



Guests can receive an early booking deal in celebration of the 2025 river cruises launch. Credit: Viking Cruises

Viking is offering an early booking deal to celebrate the launch of its 2025 river voyages, allowing guests to secure their preferred itineraries and dates with some benefits attached.

Some of these perks include saving £1,000 per passenger and receiving a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package when booking their 2025 European river journey by December 31, 2023.

For inspiration, here is a brief look at some of their most popular European river itineraries.



Go down the Rhine and explore everything between Basel and Amsterdam. Credit: Viking Cruises

Rhine Getaway

Discover the Rhine, one of Europe’s most iconic rivers, on this eight-day river cruise from Basel to Amsterdam.

Explore the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its medieval architecture, culture and stunning landscapes, or maybe taste some of the region’s white wines made in vineyards dating back to the time of the Romans.



Voyage from Budapest to Regensburg with Viking Cruises. Credit: Viking Cruises

Romantic Danube Guests can visit some of Central Europe’s most popular sites while travelling between Budapest and Regensburg. From attending a concert featuring the works of Mozart and Strauss in Vienna, to making dumplings with Wachau Valley apricots in Austria, this eight-day cruise will definitely be one to remember.



Guests can enjoy the food and culture in Portugal. Credit: Viking Cruises

Portugal’s River of Gold This voyage takes guests on a 10-day journey between Lisbon and Porto, allowing them to walk through some of Iberia’s oldest towns, including Coimbra and Salamanca. They can also enjoy traditional cuisine and wine alongside fado singing, an expressive and melancholic style of singing that is popular in Portugal, particularly in pubs, cafés and restaurants.



Viking introduces its 2024 Paris and D-Day 80th Anniversary river cruisetour. Credit: Viking Cruises

Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary On top of opening bookings for 2025 early, Viking also announced its Paris & D-Day 80th Anniversary cruisetour for the European 2024 river season, with departure dates spanning from March through November 2024. This unique cruisetour is in commemoration of the historical battles in Normandy, like Operation Overlord, that took place almost 80 years ago and aided in the liberation of Western Europe from German occupation. Chairman of Viking Torstein Hagen commented: “Many of our guests, particularly those with family members who served in the armed forces, have a keen interest in World War II history.



The cruisetour honors the World War II battles fought in Normandy. Credit: Viking Cruises

“In keeping with our commitment to offer experiences for The Thinking Person, we are pleased to unveil this special voyage that commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day—one of the most significant milestones in modern history.” For 12 days, guests will get the chance to explore some of World War II’s most historic and significant sites both in London and Paris. These include the Churchill War Rooms, the Southwick house where the D-Day landings preparations took place, and the World War II beaches in Normandy. Passengers can also visit Claude Monet’s gardens and farmhouse in Giverny, as well as walk the same ground as Joan of Arc in Rouen.



