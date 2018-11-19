Fancy rubbing shoulders with the elite on the French Mediterranean coast? Then head to Monaco where you can experience the glitz and the glamour of this millionaires’ (billionaires, really) playground.

Its allure comes in many forms: a tiny principality that has its own Royal Family, it also hosts the Monaco Grand Prix, which is without doubt one of the highlights of the Formula 1 season, as cars tear around the famous street circuit while the wealthy watch on from their balconies.

The legendary Casino de Monte Carlo only adds to the grandeur with its spectacularly lavish marble and gold interior and the equally grand Prince’s Palace sits atop Le Rocher.

But, be warned, the people of Monaco are fabulous and well-dressed, so try and not to look too scruffy!