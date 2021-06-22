Credit: Shutterstock

Denmark cruises return! Cruise guests can visit Denmark from Saturday Denmark issued some positive news today as it was announced Danish authorities will let cruise guests visit the country from this weekend.

Denmark will welcome vaccinated cruise passengers from Saturday 26. Holidaymakers will not face any restrictions - provided they have an EMA (European Medicines Agency) approved jab. The move comes as Denmark reopens the borders further for tourism. Under the current rules, unvaccinated UK resident travellers can enter if they have a "worthy purpose" and must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before entry. However, fully vaccinated UK residents can enter Denmark for all purposes, without the need to test or self-isolate as long as two weeks have passed since their second dose.

Turnarounds will now be possible in Copenhagen in a boost for the cruise industry. All 12 Danish ports will be ready to receive transit calls from June 26, from the top of Denmark in idyllic Skagen to the port of Rønne on the scenic island Bornholm. Strict rules remain in place for cruise crew in Denmark. They will not be allowed ashore unless they have been vaccinated - though they will be able to embark and disembark in Denmark.

Crew also must be tested before, during and after the cruise. “We look forward to finally welcoming cruise guests in Denmark again," said Claus Bødker, Director of CruiseCopenhagen. "The wait has been incredibly long, and, unfortunately, most of the 2021 cruise season has already passed. "We had hoped that non-vaccinated cruise guests also were welcome in Denmark as only one of four in the EU have been vaccinated, but the authorities chose a very cautious restart.

"Hopefully it will not be too long before we can also welcome non-vaccinated cruise guest to Denmark.” At all Danish destinations, safety will continue to be a top priority with a strict focus on ensuring social distance and proper hand hygiene while maintaining a good guest experience. Britons still face restrictions when travelling to Denmark however - the country is on the amber list. Anyone returning from Denmark to England will need to isolate at home for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight. The next green list update will be announced on June 28.

