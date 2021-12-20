Cruises cancelled as Germany tightens travel restrictions - what it means for your cruise
Germany cruise holidays are under threat after the European country cracked down on UK travel this weekend. Which cruises are cancelled and what does it mean for you?
Germany cruise holidays have been cancelled by certain cruise lines as entry restrictions are limited to prevent the spread of Covid.
The new Germany travel rules came into force yesterday after the UK was "designated a virus variant area by Germany," stated the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
Travel to Germany from the UK
"Carriers such as airlines are restricted to transporting a narrow range of individuals from the UK to Germany, including British citizens who are resident in Germany, and German citizens," detailed the FCDO.
"Tourists are not allowed to be transported to Germany."
Cruising down the Rhine
Anyone who does enter the country must test for Covid with a PCR or a rapid antigen test regardless of vaccination status.
Those arriving from the UK must "quarantine at home for 14 days irrespective of their vaccination status."
What do the new rules mean for cruises?
Many cruise lines are operating Christmas market cruises over the winter which may well be impacted by the new restrictions.
Some cruise lines have cancelled cruises while others have not. Some may alter itineraries in the coming days as the situation develops so it is worth checking for updates with your cruise line.
Which Germany cruises are cancelled?
TUI is one major brand that has cancelled Germany holidays. All TUI River Cruises this month have been axed.
"We’ve unfortunately had to cancel all TUI River Cruises sailings due to depart in December," said the cruise line in a statement.
"We will be proactively contacting all impacted customers in departure date order to discuss their options."
Riviera Travel has said it is not yet cancelling any cruises.
Some cruise lines won't be impacted by the new rules at all, however.
A spokeswoman from The Scenic Group (which includes Scenic and Emerald Cruises) told World of Cruising: "our sailings in Germany do not resume until spring 2022 and at this point, there is no change to these scheduled sailings.”
Fred. Olsen also isn't due to make any calls into Germany until next summer, "so we haven’t been required to make any cancellations or changes to our cruise programme," said a spokeswoman.
World of Cruising has contacted all major lines and will continue to update this article as news comes in.
The German cancellation come after a swathe of Christmas market cruises had to cancelled as Austria locked down in a bid to tackle Covid.
Many sailings due to cruise the Danube had to be slashed.
