Top 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise Caribbean cruise holidays are beloved by countless Britons but choosing the right cruise line is key to holiday happiness. Here’s why you should pick Holland America Line.

Holland America Line offers an array of tantalising Caribbean cruises which combine heavenly beaches with little-known island secrets and off-the-beaten-track surprises.

By travelling with this cruise line, guests can discover the region's tropical gems in greater depth through inside stories, regional cuisine and authentic experiences.



So, what makes Holland America Line so special? These are the top 10 reasons you should choose Holland America Line for your Caribbean getaway this winter or beyond... 1. 10-night-plus cruises

Sometimes one week away simply isn't enough. Luckily, Holland America Line (HAL) offers 10-night-plus cruises to make sure you return home fully relaxed, not to mention brimming with unforgettable travel tales.

HAL's Caribbean cruises sail from Fort Lauderdale to the ABC islands - Aruba, Barbados, Curacao; the spice islands of Grenada and Martinique; volcanic St Lucia - with its iconic twin ‘pitons’ - and beyond even to the coasts of South America, to places most cruise ships never reach.

2. A truly private island Next year, in 2022, HAL’s own private Caribbean island, Half Moon Cay, celebrates 25 years.



Named “Best Private Island” in Porthole Cruise Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 20 consecutive years, Half Moon Cay is the go-to for experienced travellers and Caribbean cruise experts.

Every HAL Caribbean cruise visits this gorgeous spot. Here, guests explore its two-mile-long crescent beach and dive into crystal-clear waters. As for activities, ride horses through the surf, cruise Bonefish Lagoon in a glass-bottom boat or hire a private cabana, to name a few.

3. Perfectly sized ships All Holland America Line cruise ships are spacious, perfectly sized ships.



They are packed with amenities, dining, entertainment and activity options, but also purposefully designed to provide more room to fewer guests.



Holland America Line has its own private Caribbean island, Half Moon Cay.

4. Balcony staterooms The cruise line offers more than 70 percent of roomy veranda staterooms and luxurious suites on every ship.



There’s nothing like breakfasting on your balcony (with complimentary room service of course!) and watching the world go by. 5. Exclusive talks Thanks to Holland America Line’s ‘Explorations Central’ programme guests will discover the fascinating cultures, cuisines and histories of the Caribbean islands they visit in greater depth.

Talks from the pros bring the Caribbean to life for visitors with captivating storytelling, expert tips and online resources designed to deepen the experience.

Holland America Line: The cruise line offers more than 70 percent of roomy veranda staterooms. Credit: HAL

6. Latest Pinnacle-Class ships For Winter 2021-2, guests can experience HAL’s latest Pinnacle-Class ships Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam in the Caribbean.



Pinnacle-Class vessels boast more amenities, with five separate speciality dining venues alongside the main restaurant and casual buffet and have all of Holland America Line's signature entertainment venues.

Plus, both Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam offer the sophisticated design and gracious service for which the company is known. 7. Visit the Panama Canal On HAL's 11-night ‘Sunfarer Cruise’ you can combine stunning southern Caribbean islands with a visit to world-wonder the Panama Canal.

Your ship will enter the first set of giant locks and cruise Gatun Lake, while an expert will share the (often tragic) story of the Canal’s construction. Then passengers cruise to Colon and Panama City as well as to fascinating Cartagena in Columbia and verdant Costa Rica.

Holland America Line: On HAL's 11-night ‘Sunfarer Cruise’ you can traverse the Panama Canal.

8. Cruise to guest ratio Guests travelling with HAL benefit from a cruise crew to guest ratio of one to two meaning you’ll enjoy attentive, friendly service from experienced staff throughout your time onboard.



When you arrive on the ship, your room steward will drop by to ensure everything is in order, taking time to learn your name and greet you personally every day.



Complimentary fresh fruit baskets, ice and shoeshine service can be ordered on request - regardless of your stateroom. This service extends throughout your voyage, never obtrusive yet always close at hand. 9. Something for everyone There's something to keep everyone happy on a HAL Caribbean cruise. Couples will love the seven-night Tropical Caribbean cruise departing Florida on 13 February 2022 on new ship Rotterdam. You'll be able to spend Valentine’s Day relaxing on private island Half Moon Cay. 10. Fun for all the family Little ones and teenagers will have a Holland America Line family holiday to remember. Club HAL caters for youngsters (ages three-plus) while the Loft & Oasis are for teens. What's more, family staterooms on Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam accommodate up to five – with two bathrooms.



