Portugal: FCDO latest update for green list country - why should you cruise there? Portugal holidays are booming thanks to its coveted spot on the UK's green list. Yesterday the Foreign Office updated its travel advice - this is what you need to know and why you should cruise there.

Portugal travel is very much back on after international travel got the go-ahead on Monday 17. With many people flocking to Portuguese shores, it's important to know what the latest guidance is for the country and what to enjoy when you get there. Yesterday the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice.

Portugal travel advice "There are no restrictions on travelling to Portugal from England and Scotland," states the FCDO at the time of writing. Steps will need to be taken to combat the spread of Covid, however. "You need to complete an online passenger locator card before you arrive in Portugal. "All passengers, excluding children up to the age of two, travelling to or through Portugal in transit, must show a negative RT-PCR test result for SARS/COVID-19 at the time of boarding."

Portugal: "There are no restrictions on travelling to Portugal from England." Credit: Shutterstock

"The test must have been taken within 72 hours of departure. "Your airline is likely to deny boarding if you cannot provide this at check-in. Check with your airline before you travel." Thanks to Portugal being on the green list, no quarantine is required on return to the UK but you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day two after you arrive. A number of cruise lines including Emerald Cruises and Scenic are whisking passengers off to Portugal - one of just two accessible holiday options on the current green list.

Portugal cruises Riviera Travel is operating a selection of Portuguese cruises in the coming months, with the stunning Douro Valley a hugely popular option - this is why you should make the region your next river cruise. Savour world-famous wine in Porto Porto is synonymous with wonderful port wine and all the famous producers are here. The alcoholic drink is made from grapes still pressed in the traditional way – by feet – then lovingly matured, sometimes for decades, before you can enjoy its subtle flavours. Step back into the 12th century in Castelo Rodrigo Castelo Rodrigo is a delightful 12th-century walled village tucked away in the picturesque highland ranges bordering Spain. Its church was a resting place on the pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela and it is said that Saint Francis himself stayed here. The views here are astounding, stretching across almost-deserted ochre hillsides. Wine and dine at a typical ‘quinta’ Enjoy a visit to a historic quinta (country estate) in Pinhão to learn all about the stages of wine production, from the planting of the vines, harvesting, the wine-making process and finally tasting and labelling.

Riviera Travel: The stunning Douro Valley a hugely popular Portuguese option

Soak up the history of UNESCO-listed Salamanca One of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites on this journey, Salamanca is regarded by many Spaniards as their nation’s most beautiful city. Founded by the Romans, who erected its 389-yard-long bridge, the city is mostly built from local sandstone that emanates a gorgeous rose-coloured glow in the sunlight. Take a stroll through the majestic Mateus Palace gardens Anyone familiar with Mateus Rosé and its characteristic ‘squashed’ bottle will recognise the Mateus Palace from the label. Whatever your opinion of the wine, the building is an impressive 18th-century Baroque edifice, mirrored in its stunning pond, surrounded by landscaped French gardens well worth exploring. Be inspired by a time-honoured Portuguese folk music show Be sure to squeeze in a performance of traditional Portuguese folk music during your time in the Douro. Taking inspiration from a beautiful blend of African, Moorish and Portuguese culture, performances feature the likes of traditional guitars and string instruments.

