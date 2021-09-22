Credit: Celebrity Cruises/Shutterstock

Celebrity Cruises: 'One of the world's great places' Celebrity Edge to debut Australia in 2023 Celebrity Cruises has announced its revolutionary cruise ship Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and 2024.

Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Edge will sail a selection of six-to-13 night itineraries Down Under from early December 2023 until April 2024. The news comes as Australian Tourism Minister Dan Tehan revealed Australia is on track to open back up to tourists "by Christmas at the latest." The new Celebrity cruises are designed to immerse guests in the delights of the beautiful coastlines of Australia and neighbouring New Zealand, along with the tropical South Pacific. There are 12 bespoke itineraries to choose from, visiting 22 ports with departures from both Sydney and Auckland.

“Celebrity Edge has changed how people view a cruise holiday and she is in a class of her own with a plethora of firsts onboard," Tim Jones, Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, said. "We have long-anticipated her arrival to the region - this is a moment of real celebration for Australian travellers and Celebrity Cruises.“

Celebrity Cruises itineraries Highlights of Celebrity Cruises’ upcoming 2023/24 season in the New World include: - Uniquely themed itineraries including ‘Sun and Beach Escapes’, ‘Food and Wine Classics’, and ‘Five Star Getaways’, providing deeper immersion into the region’s unique culture, brought to life through enhanced onboard and shoreside programming. - Overnight opportunities in Cairns, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Hobart, Tasmania, for guests to take in more of the wonders of the magnificent surroundings. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises offering savings up to £600 - - A new port visiting the scenic Kangaroo Island, one of Australia’s most vibrant nature reserves. - Every New Zealand sailing exploring both the North and South islands of this incredibly scenic country. - A sun-filled South Pacific itinerary transporting guests to some of the world’s most beautiful islands - New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Mystery Island.

Celebrity Edge: "This is a moment of real celebration for Australian travellers and Celebrity Cruises.“ Credit: Celebrity Cruises

It's not just Celebrity Edge's itineraries Down Under that should set your heart racing. The ship itself is very much part of the adventure - in 2019 she was named "one of the world’s greatest places" by Time Magazine. In fact, Celebrity claims the ship is widely regarded as the most innovative cruise ship on earth. - READ MORE: Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - The vessel's onboard experience creates "an exciting modern cruising experience with its contemporary interior and unique outward-facing design offering guests unparalleled views of the sea and the destinations visited," said the cruise line. "There’s no better way to experience this amazing part of the world than on our award-winning, transformational Celebrity Edge,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises President & CEO. “She’s a luxury boutique hotel, Michelin-quality dining, a luxurious spa retreat with the world at your service. We are so excited to offer such a truly special vacation experience Down Under.” So what can guests expect onboard Celebrity Edge?

Celebrity Edge: All rooms are carefully curated and designed by the award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Inside Celebrity Edge For those who want luxury to the max, there's the exclusive The Retreat with its private restaurant, and exclusive lounge and sundeck available to all suite guests. In addition, a dedicated team of hosts and concierges on-hand 24/7, ensures everything is taken care of while on holiday. As for accommodation, cabins range from modern two-storey villas with plunge pools to staterooms with Infinite Verandas that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. - READ MORE: Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for - All rooms are carefully curated and designed by the award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE and featuring Celebrity’s signature eXhale bedding. A standout feature (highly praised by TIME magazine) is The Magic Carpet - a floating platform that soars cantilevered above the sea and offers guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.

Celebrity Edge: Wellness is prioritised onboard the ship. Pictured: The Solarium. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge guests will certainly not go hungry. There are a whopping 29 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges which connect guests to the destinations. Expect globally-inspired menus crafted by a Michelin-star chef that bring the flavours of the world straight to the plate. Another highlight is Eden, a terraced lounge that spans three decks and is said to feature more outward-facing glass than any other room at sea. - READ MORE: The world's largest ocean cruise ships - The space "offers a multi-sensory fusion of one-of-a-kind culinary and entertainment experiences," according to Celebrity. Wellness is prioritised onboard the ship thanks to The Spa - a vast 22,000 sq. ft. wellness destination offering more than 120 treatments, many inspired by the destinations the ship visits. The SEA Thermal Suite features eight distinct rooms including a steam room, float room, salt room, and heated tile loungers, among others. What's more, there are beauty and fitness experiences never before offered at sea including a Kerastase Salon plus Peloton bikes and F45 Training.