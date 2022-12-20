Menu

Top three exotic destinations to visit with Holland America Line Holland America Line may be known for their iconic sailings to Alaska, but have you ever considered sailing with this line to an exotic location?

The moment you indulge in a cold glass of crisp apple cider in Bernie or wave to a monkey in Bali, you’ll know that Holland America Line is the destination expert wherever you sail. With unrivalled knowledge in Australia, Asia and South America, you can be sure that you will dive into each exotic port of call headfirst – Explorations Central, for example, provides local insight as well as activities into a range of destinations. So, kick back, relax and grab a cuppa to be transported to a whole host of exotic destinations with Holland America Line – and why not make this dream a reality?

Unwind in Bali Ever-popular with Instagram influencers and world travellers alike – Bali’s reputation precedes itself, for all the right reasons of course. Holland America Line visits Benoa (Denpasar) located on the southeast coast of Bali and is known to be one of the best destinations for water sports. Not only this, but Benoa is also a great gateway to Nusa Dua, Sanur, Kuta and Denpasar – so you can explore further and the easiest way to explore is via one of Holland America Line’s in-depth excursions. We love the ‘Royal Temple, Monkey Forest & Tanah Lot Pagoda’ excursion where you can visit Tanah Lot Temple, which is a stunning house of worship perched on a ginormous rock on the coastline – you’ll most likely recognise it from one of the many photos you’ve seen of Bali. You’ll then go on to travel to the Alas Kedaton monkey forest, which is famous for being home to cheeky macaque monkeys, which swing between unique towering trees (that are also sacred to Balinese locals). We won’t be surprised if you have worked up an appetite by then, and Holland America Line has you covered with a refreshment stop in Puri Taman Sari, a coconut grove paradise. Fuelled up, you’re last stop is the former Royal Temple of Pura Taman Ayun, built in 1634 and is a stunning picture opportunity. If this sounds like your idea cruise stop, then you can visit Bali on the ’28-day Indonesia, Malaysia & Thailand Collector’ onboard Westerdam, departing 25 November as a roundtrip from Singapore.

Admire Burnie's impressive natural landscape with Holland America Line. Credit: Shutterstock

Explore the natural beauty of Burnie, Australia An artist’s paradise, Australia’s island state Burnie is packed full of stunning forests, wildlife and beaches – take your pick of what inspires you. In fact, the town features a UNESCO World Heritage area that includes the likes of Cradle Mountain and the rain forest of Tarkine wilderness. Ensure you take a deep breath in of what is said to be the world’s cleanest air and we recommend avid foodies explore the many culinary specialities that Burnie has to offer. Due to Tasmania’s separation from mainland Australia, you will come to appreciate how the community cooks and farms in such a self-reliant and unique way. Ensure that you try local specialities of trout and salmon, beef from Cape Grim and hormone-free milk and cheeses – all washed down with a local hard apple cider or single-malt whiskey of course. An excursion that encompasses Burnie’s impressive landscapes and wildlife is ‘Gunns Plains Caves & Wildlife’. You’ll start by visiting the farming district of Gunns Plains which features an array of magical limestone caves – with underground rivers, ribbon stalactites and even bioluminescent glowworms! All of these will be explored via a guided tour to ensure you can ask all your burning questions. To get your dosage of cute animals, you’ll head to the Wing’s Wildlife Park, set across a massive 106 acres to see the likes of Kangaroos and Tasmanian devils. To explore Bernie and more, sail on the ’13-day Australia & New Zealand’ itinerary onboard Noordam, departing January 14 from Sydney to Auckland.

Isla Robinson Crusoe is the perfect location to relax on the beach. Credit: Shutterstock

Explore volcanic islands in Isla Robinson Crusoe, Chile As the largest island of Juan Fernández Archipelago National Park and sitting 416 miles off the coast of Chile, if you want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life – then this is the island for you. The human settlement on Isla Robinson Crusoe is the town of San Juan Bautista – with only 700 residents. Here, you can admire a wider array of flora and fauna than you could ever imagine – with lots not found anywhere else in the world. Ensure you keep an eye out for the famous Juan Fernández fur seals who enjoy a spot of sunbathing on the coast (don’t we all?). This port of call is the perfect option to explore by yourself, with Holland America Line giving you the onboard exploration tools to navigate your way around like a local. To explore the likes of Isla Robinson Crusoe and much (much) more, then embark on the ’74-day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage’ onboard Volendam departing January 3 2023 as a roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

