Oceania Cruises: The private country club at sea where everyone knows your name
Oceania Cruises specialises in whisking guests off to incredible destinations across the world on unique itineraries - with some show-stopping dining and highly attentive service along the way.
Oceania Cruises makes its passengers feel welcome and comfortable throughout their voyage.
An array of luxurious extras is offered at no extra cost, elevating your cruising experience and making sure those pesky life woes are well and truly left behind.
In fact, sailing with Oceania Cruises is rather like being in a private country club - only with infinitely superior views.
Guests can experience the joys of sophisticated and comfortable elegance while enjoying a casual ambience.
Tuxedos and gowns are never required onboard so you're free to make your own sartorial choices (although perhaps leave those joggers from lockdown back in your cabin).
The cruise line has gone to great lengths to ensure its small and luxurious ships are naturally warm and inviting.
The soothing colours and luxurious textures of every fabric have been carefully selected along with each glowing sconce and plush settee cushion, cementing the friendly and casual vibe.
Not only will the crew onboard know your name, but it's easy meet and strike up conversations with fellow passengers. Whether you team up for a game of cards or bond over cocktails, it's easy to be sociable on an Oceania Cruises’ voyage.
A brilliant way to meet others and benefit from onboard enrichment is visiting the Artist Loft where passengers can enjoy art classes under the tutelage of experts. Or, if you’d rather focus on the art of food – the culinary centre offers cooking lessons. Alternatively, if you’d rather keep your hands clean altogether, a fascinating range of lectures is available on Oceania ships.
But, should you want to escape to solitude, there are plenty of private retreats to relax in as well.
All ships in the Oceania fleet are home to museum-quality art, thoughtful design choices and comfortable spaces so you're at ease whichever area you plump for.
One particularly peaceful spot is the new Aquamar Spa which provides a blissful wellness retreat at sea.
Why not treat yourself to the array of rejuvenating massages, body therapies and facials? Or maybe you’d rather take part in the complimentary fitness classes? From sunrise yoga on deck to boot camp to core conditioning, you are sure to find a class to suit your preferences.
You needn’t worry about not looking your best afterwards either, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center’s salon offers luxury haircare products, deluxe services, and a specialty colour bar.
One way in which Oceania is arguably better than a private country club is its commitment to culinary excellence.
The line sources premium artisanal ingredients from around the world and prides itself on offering the finest cuisine at sea.
The ships boast spacious state-of-the-art galleys and distinguished chefs with experience from all over the world.
Passengers can enjoy their exquisite dining experiences at unique open-seating restaurants serving gourmet dishes created à la minute.
Queues and crowds won't be an issue either as the ships allow for a courteous and relaxing pace with no rushing needed, ensuring a harmonious and relaxing ambience.
Plus, there will always be a member of staff on hand to help you should you need it - the ships boast an impressive staff-to-guest ratio.
The crew are far from ordinary, though. After all, not everyone holds the impeccable credentials to join Oceania's award-winning staff; only those who have distinguished themselves in the world’s finest hotels and most renowned restaurants will do.
Expect your wishes to be magically anticipated and your needs instantly met.
The ease with which staff remember your name, preferences and anticipating what you might like next, wants borders on miraculous!
