Qatar holidays: Why you should go to Qatar - what to see, do and eat
Qatar holidays offer towering skyscrapers and glistening modernity as well as archaeological sites and historic souks - so why should you travel there?
Qatar, an independent emirate on the west coast of the Persian Gulf, is a place full of remarkable history, culture, entertainment and dining.
The country has big plans to grow its cruise sector - so what can cruising holidaymakers expect?
This is your travel guide to Qatar, from what the weather's like to what to eat there.
Is Qatar safe?
The country, which neighbours the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was ranked the safest in the world in 2020 by global database Numbeo.
It allows over 80 countries to enter the country visa-free.
What's the weather like in Qatar?
The weather in the country has a range from 18.5 degrees Celsius in January to 37 degrees Celsius in July.
What to do in Qatar
Whether travellers are looking to spend their time outdoors or indoors, there is a plethora of touristy activities to do while in Qatar.
Tourists have the option to go on desert adventures, kayak in mangroves, wakeboard, jet ski and kitesurf.
In the desert, visitors can ride camels or Arabian horses, and even camp overnight, all in the Inland Sea.
Culturally, there is so much to see and do in Qatar; from museums to art galleries, so it's difficult to get bored.
Qatar’s iconic museums include but are not limited to: the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar, Msheireb Museums, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum.
There are several heritage sites to see within the country: Al Zubarah Fort, Al Jassasiya Rock Carvings, Barzan Towers, Al Rakayat Fort, etc.
What to eat in Qatar
Qatari cuisine combines a subtle blend of Indian, Persian, Lebanese and North African influences.
There is an abundance of restaurants to choose from while on vacation in the Middle Eastern country.
Al Shurfa Arabic Lounge is a popular Lebanese and Mediterranean restaurant with a view of old Doha and the famous Souq Waqif.
Jiwan is a restaurant located on the top floor of the National Museum of Qatar and offers a classic Qatari menu through its homage to the country’s heritage.
According to Visit Qatar, Nassayem Qatar is a must-visit while in the city of Doha being the Diplomatic Club’s signature Qatari restaurant.
Why should you cruise to Qatar?
One of the country’s newest tourism projects is the creation of The Grand Cruise Terminal, which will be in central Doha right near the Museum of Islamic Art and Souq Waqif.
This new creation will give passengers a beautiful view of the West Bay Skyline as they arrive at the terminal.
Once complete, the terminal will be able to host two mega-ships at once, while offering various attractions including an aquarium and art gallery.
Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel said of the project: “We are continuing to expand our tourism offer and are excited to introduce guests to the best of Qatari hospitality.
“In 2019, 190,000 cruise passengers visited the destination, and among them over 5,000 were US travellers.”
Qatar holidays: Why you should go to Qatar - what to see, do and eat
