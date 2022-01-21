Credit: Shutterstock/Holland America Line

Seabourn & Holland America Line extend book with confidence policies - how lines keep you safe Seabourn and Holland America Line have both announced they are extending their Book With Confidence policies today to help passengers with their holiday plans.

Seabourn and Holland America Line are among a variety of cruise lines extending their Book With Confidence policies at this time, with Princess Cruises also making the same announcement this week. The move by Seabourn and Holland America Line (HAL) will serve to help holidaymakers needing flexibility during these tricky Covid times. Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, extended its Book With Confidence policy through March 31, 2022, as did Holland America Line for itineraries on or before September 30, 2022. This is what you need to know about both lines' policies and how they're keeping you safe during the pandemic.

Seabourn Book With Confidence Seabourn's policy provides travellers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. For bookings made by March 31, 2022, on sailings departing by September 30, 2022, guests may cancel up to 30 days before departure or within 30 days of embarkation if they test positive for or have been directly exposed to COVID-19. - READ MORE: Embrace ancient wonders and hidden islands with Seabourn - They will receive a 100 percent future cruise credit equal to the amount of the non-refundable portion of cancellation fees based on payment already received. The Future Cruise Credit issued using “Worry Free Promise” may then be used on a new cruise booking that is booked by and sails within 12 months of the date of issue

Seabourn's policy provides travellers with even more flexibility. Credit: Seabourn

The brand has also revised final payment dates for cruises through May 31, 2022, which will now require final payment within 60 days of departure. Cancellation fees will also start 60 days before sailing for voyages through May 31, 2022. “The extension of our Book With Confidence policy is intended to reassure our guests that they can still commit to a future trip with Seabourn while having some extra peace of mind," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. - READ MORE: Are cruises safe? Risk of cruising in 2022 - Holland America Line HAL's Flexible Cancellation Plan has been extended as part of the cruise line's “Worry-Free Promise." Under this policy, originally offered for cruises departing through the end of April, guests who make a new booking by March 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before September 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure. Additionally, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

HAL's Flexible Cancellation Plan has been extended. Credit: Holland America Line

Note, HAL's Cancellation Protection Program can be purchased for new cruises or Alaska Cruisetour bookings or existing bookings as long as it is purchased before the date cancellation fees begin to accrue. With this plan, guests can cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before cruise departure and receive refunds between 80 percent to 90 percent of eligible amounts paid. The cost varies by cruise fare and is nonrefundable. - READ MORE: Discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line - “We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our ‘Worry-Free Promise’ offers that comfort.”

Seabourn and Holland America Line both operate vaccinated cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

How Seabourn and Holland America Line are keeping you safe Holland America Line is continuing to implement best practices for COVID-19 health safety including operating vaccinated cruises and requiring a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to cruising. Lynn Narraway MD of both Seabourn & HAL said: “We have instituted a robust set of health and safety protocols that have proven to be effective to detect and manage COVID, so we will continue to use vaccinations, testing, masks and other protocols as part of our ongoing process in the interest of public safety. "Our top priority is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members and the people in the places we visit. - READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 - "Cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population onboard—far fewer than on land—and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore. "No setting can be immune from this virus—however, it is also the case that cruise provides one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus. "Cruise ships offer a highly controlled environment with science-backed measures, known testing and vaccination levels far above other venues or modes of transportation and travel, and significantly lower incidence rates than on land.”