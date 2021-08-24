Credit: Shutterstock

Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun Sun and fun are undeniably key factors in summer holidays but sometimes the two can clash - nothing kills the vibe like searing sunburn.

How to safe in the sun is an important consideration to make sure you stay healthy and happy on your holiday. Everyone loves to catch a few rays but it’s all too easy to overdo it. To keep your head in the sun, follow these top tips.

Do wear a hat Grab a hat to keep harmful UV rays from your head, face and neck and provide much-needed shade, especially if you’re at sea when the overhead sun is at its strongest. Don't wear the synthetic fibres Ditch the synthetic fibres and stock up on breathable cotton, linen and silk garments to help draw perspiration away from your body. You can now buy a whole range of self-cooling clothing, including sun visors and shorts with built-in UV protection and even temperature-regulating bamboo pyjamas.

Grab a hat to keep harmful UV rays from your head, face and neck. Credit: Shutterstock

Don't wear heavy make-up If you normally wear a lot of make-up, use summer as an excuse to try lighter formulations containing cooling ingredients such as aloe, menthol and tea tree. Do drink plenty of water It’s tempting to reach for the cocktails but alcohol causes dehydration and dilates the blood vessels in your skin, making you feel hotter. If you want to stay cool, sip plenty of iced water, too. It’s also a good idea to slap on the moisturiser to lock in hydration and pack a facial mist for regular bursts of cooling spritz. Do think about food choices Ginger, coconut oil, brown rice, garlic and pepper all contain compounds that make you feel hotter, so save them for winter warmers.

As a guide, aim to apply two teaspoons of sunscreen to your head and neck. Credit: Shutterstock

How to apply sunscreen According to the NHS, most people do not apply enough sunscreen to protect them from harmful UV rays, thereby increasing their risk of skin cancer. As a guide, aim to apply two teaspoons of sunscreen to your head and neck, and two tablespoons to your body. Reapply every two hours and straight after being in water, even if the product you are using claims to be ‘water resistant’ or a ‘once-a-day’ formulation.