Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun
Sun and fun are undeniably key factors in summer holidays but sometimes the two can clash - nothing kills the vibe like searing sunburn.
How to safe in the sun is an important consideration to make sure you stay healthy and happy on your holiday.
Everyone loves to catch a few rays but it’s all too easy to overdo it.
To keep your head in the sun, follow these top tips.
Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun
Fred Olsen celebrates first international voyage to Iceland
Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021
Holland America Line: The Only Way To Visit Alaska In 2022
Malaga travel guide: What to see and do, what to eat and what to buy in Spanish city
15 amazing European cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises & Royal Caribbean to MSC and Saga
Seabourn unveils inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture
Welcome to the pleasure dome - sailing on the maiden voyage of P&O Cruises’ new ship, Iona
See the stars at sea: Best themed cruise holidays in 2021 and 2022
Valletta: Travel guide to Maltese capital - what to do, where to eat & who to cruise with
Do wear a hat
Grab a hat to keep harmful UV rays from your head, face and neck and provide much-needed shade, especially if you’re at sea when the overhead sun is at its strongest.
Don't wear the synthetic fibres
Ditch the synthetic fibres and stock up on breathable cotton, linen and silk garments to help draw perspiration away from your body.
You can now buy a whole range of self-cooling clothing, including sun visors and shorts with built-in UV protection and even temperature-regulating bamboo pyjamas.
Don't wear heavy make-up
If you normally wear a lot of make-up, use summer as an excuse to try lighter formulations containing cooling ingredients such as aloe, menthol and tea tree.
Do drink plenty of water
It’s tempting to reach for the cocktails but alcohol causes dehydration and dilates the blood vessels in your skin, making you feel hotter.
If you want to stay cool, sip plenty of iced water, too. It’s also a good idea to slap on the moisturiser to lock in hydration and pack a facial mist for regular bursts of cooling spritz.
Do think about food choices
Ginger, coconut oil, brown rice, garlic and pepper all contain compounds that make you feel hotter, so save them for winter warmers.
How to apply sunscreen
According to the NHS, most people do not apply enough sunscreen to protect them from harmful UV rays, thereby increasing their risk of skin cancer.
As a guide, aim to apply two teaspoons of sunscreen to your head and neck, and two tablespoons to your body.
Reapply every two hours and straight after being in water, even if the product you are using claims to be ‘water resistant’ or a ‘once-a-day’ formulation.
Feeling hot hot hot! What to do and not do if you want to stay safe in the sun
Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021
Malaga travel guide: What to see and do, what to eat and what to buy in Spanish city
15 amazing European cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises & Royal Caribbean to MSC and Saga
Valletta: Travel guide to Maltese capital - what to do, where to eat & who to cruise with
Vancouver travel guide: What to do, where to go and what to eat in Canadian city
Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Cruise holidays: Top 10 tips for planning your first cruise getaway
When will cruise lines resume sailing? Complete guide to all cruise lines' start dates
Latest travel advice for cruises after international sailings get green light
40-Day Grand South America & Antarctica Voyage
- 40 nights, departs on the 03 Jan 2023
- Holland America Line, Volendam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Cayman, Puerto Limón, + 23 more
Martinique, Guadeloupe, Virgin Islands (British), Netherlands Antilles, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Jan 2022
- MSC Cruises, MSC Seaview
- Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Road Town, Tortola, + 5 more
7-Day Caribbean Round-trip New Orleans: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Mar 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Breakaway
- New Orleans, Louisiana, Cozumel, Roatán Island, + 3 more
7 Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 13 Nov 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Symphony of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Labadee, San Juan, + 3 more
7 Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Mar 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Symphony of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Labadee, San Juan, + 3 more