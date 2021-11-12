Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line reveals details of its brand new ship for 2023 Carnival Cruise Line has revealed the details of its newest ship - due for delivery in 2023. What's the new cruise ship called and what will be onboard?

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the newest ship to join its fleet will be called Carnival Jubilee. The vessel is the line's third Excel-class ship and will be delivered in 2023, based in Galveston, Texas in the United States. The reveal came as Carnival confirmed all 22 of its US-based ships will be back in guest operations by March 2022. “We are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

She added: "This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we've got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love." So what do we know about the new Carnival Jubilee? Firstly, the environmentally-friendly ship is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) - one of the cleanest-burning non-electric marine fuels. Carnival Jubilee's sister Mardi Gras was the first LNG-powered cruise ship to operate in North America. The new ship will also be very impressive size-wise. Carnival Jubilee will arrive at 182,800 gross tons, with a capacity of more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew.

The vessel will carry out seven-day western Caribbean itineraries - with holidays going on sale in early 2022. Jubilee will feature some beloved Carnival features including the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck, the fastest - and first - rollercoaster at sea with 360° ocean views. The ship will boast expanded dining options and new designs for suites and staterooms. There will also be a stunning, three-deck atrium on the starboard side of the ship overlooking the ocean which converts to an entertainment venue at night.

Carnival Jubilee will arrive at 182,800 gross tons, with a capacity of more than 5,400 guests. Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Jubilee ship will also have six fun-filled zones two of which will be brand-new concepts - but you have to wait a bit longer to hear more! Carnival said it would reveal further details "over the coming months." The new Excel-class ship will not be the first Jubilee to sail from Galveston. Carnival, which is celebrating its 50th birthday in 2022, has resurrected some of the names of previous ships that were popular with guests at the company's inception – such as Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and now, Carnival Jubilee. Celebration was the first year-round ship positioned in Galveston in 2000 and was soon joined by Jubilee in 2002.

Carnival Cruise Line: "Galveston is one of our most popular homeports." Credit: Shutterstock

More than 21 years later, this new Carnival Jubilee – four times larger than her predecessor – will make her debut at the Texas port. "We love Texas, and Texas loves Carnival. Galveston is one of our most popular homeports," said Duffy. She added: "Bringing a brand-new ship to a market is a big commitment, and it's one we gladly make for the greater Galveston community and entire region," said Duffy. Guests can register with Carnival to be the "first to know" about the ship's itineraries and special sale promotions ahead of sales in 2022.