Major mistake to steer clear of on a UK cruise this summer to 'avoid disappointment' Cruising has been sorely missed by hordes of travel-starved Britons over the past year and a half. However, there are some cruise mistakes you shouldn't make this summer.

Cruise holidays around the UK are already in full swing but cruises in 2021 might not be the same as before. Restrictions and rules mean passengers have to plan more carefully before setting off on a holiday. Cruise agent Iglu Cruise has today warned guests of an important mistake to avoid. The experts cautioned against leaving shore excursion bookings until the last minute.

This is because they might fill up and you'll miss out. "As cruising returns to the UK, many cruise lines are keeping guests safe by only allowing them to disembark at ports of call on organised and approved shore excursions," said Iglu. "This means that shore excursions may book up quickly, so make sure to reserve yours in advance to avoid disappointment." It's not just trips out you might want to plan ahead for.

The cruise agent advises booking onboard activities and dining ahead of travel. "With plenty of time spent at sea during a UK cruise, you'll be able to make the most of the amazing onboard facilities so make sure you don’t miss out," explained Iglu. "From spas, live shows, bowling alleys, cinemas and tempting speciality restaurants, there are many ways to make your holiday even more memorable. "UK voyages are operating at a reduced capacity so whilst there'll be plenty of spaces available, you might still want to book."

In fact, you might even want to go so far as booking your next cruise in advance while on your holiday. Future discounts are often up for grabs when you book onboard. Packing for a cruise holiday also needs to be undertaken with care this summer. It's not just your usual cruise essentials that you'll need - a good supply of face masks is a must.

"Face masks are currently required on all UK cruises in certain areas onboard, such as when indoors unless you are eating or drinking, or outdoors where social distancing is not possible," the cruise experts advised. "Be sure to pack enough masks to get you through your cruise and you can even find a mask to complement your outfit on formal nights." You should also check vaccination and COVID-19 testing requirements. "As UK voyages return this summer, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies are key to ensuring a safe onboard experience," said Iglu. "Requirements vary between different cruise lines, so make sure to check in advance what your vaccination status needs to be and which type of COVID-19 test you need and when to make your holiday as stress-free as possible."