Cruising solo tips: How to make the most of your cruise alone
Solo cruises are popular among people for a number of reasons. What can you do if your usual cruise companions are indisposed or aren’t quite ready for another voyage? You might as well take up the opportunity to travel solo. Here’s how.
Solo cruises are very much a thing, and are on the rise.
Many major cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean have added staterooms to their ships to accommodate solo guests without a supplement fee so travelling alone no longer has to be a pricey affair.
So, there is no better time than now to book yourself a solo voyage; think of it as an opportunity to go to places that make you feel the most comfortable.
Here are some helpful solo cruising tips to keep in mind.
What to do in Cuba on a cruise?
Inside cabin guide: Everything you need to know about inside cabins
Why cruise Alaska? What to expect from beautiful US state & best time to go
Your guide to a pre- or post-cruise stay in Southampton – what to see, eat & do
Your guide to P&O Cruises: What you need to know about the cruise line
Dress code for cruises: What you need to know about how to dress on a cruise
How to get married on a cruise ship - everything you need to know about weddings at sea
Most expensive cruise: Which cruise costs the most and is it worth it?
Chocolate sculptures, a fairy-themed bar & food by monks - why Barcelona is the ultimate cruise destination
Your guide to Royal Caribbean cruises: What you need to know about the cruise line
Look for solo cabins
Cruise lines feature a wide variety of cabins that adapt to passengers' wants and needs. The latest common addition to their offerings are staterooms tailored for solo travellers.
Though the rooms are a bit smaller, you don’t have to pay for a full-size room while another great benefit is that you don’t have to pay the single-traveller supplement, which is like paying for two tickets, so the financial perks here are obvious!
- READ MORE: Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel -
Treat yourself
If you can, spend some money on making your solo cruising experience even more valuable and memorable. Of course, you might not want to splurge on foolish purchases, but you shouldn’t hesitate to spend a little money on things you really want either.
So why not go on that excursion, have that massage, or buy that drink you otherwise wouldn’t?
Find your ideal cruise
Talk to the crew
Solo cruises can sometimes be tough and isolating, but that is if you let them be. Why not go forward and interact with the other guests and crew members on board?
While starting a conversation can be daunting, it is worth a try.
- READ MORE: Cruise singer reveals what life is really like below deck -
Even if you are unsure about the guests, make sure you take some time to chat with the crew. They are friendly to all guests. And a bonus is that you might get some insider tips and tricks for the ports you are visiting.
The crew members might give their opinions of other cruise journeys and ports you haven’t had the opportunity to visit yet.
Beat your own drum
When you are cruising with others, you might be occasionally obligated to walk the same path as them. However, cruising solo means you are your own boss. You can do whatever you want whenever you want. So, be a little selfish and do those things that bring you joy.
Not in the mood for a big day at the port? Stay on board and enjoy some quality time near the pool. Choosing your own adventure might initially feel unusual, but you will get used to it quickly, and then you will love it.
- READ MORE: Living on a cruise liner: Can I stay on a cruise ship full time? -
Take a class or a tour
You are travelling solo which means you have enough time on your hand to take part in activities that you might not have done if you had others with you.
So, stay alert for opportunities to join one of the cooking classes or book a tour around the inner workings of the vessel. These activities can make your voyage rewarding and fascinating.
What to do in Cuba on a cruise?
Wonder of the Seas cruise ship review - First look onboard the world's biggest cruise ship
Inside cabin guide: Everything you need to know about inside cabins
Sneak peek at two of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea in 2022 and 2023
Japanese swords, Hawaiian garlands & Scottish music – weird & wonderful skills to learn on a cruise
Explore a new side to the Mediterranean this summer with immersive excursions
Discovery Princess review: What's it like onboard the new Princess Cruises ship?
Oceania Cruises announces its biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024
Cunard further details of brand new cruise ship Queen Anne - what's onboard?
Everything you need to know about Asia cruises from Vietnam to Hong Kong
Grand European Tour
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Dec 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Tir
- Amsterdam, Kinderdijk, , + 18 more
America's Great River
- 14 nights, departs on the 22 Jul 2023
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Mississippi
- New Orleans, Louisiana, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Natchez, Mississippi, + 12 more
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Mar 2024
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Surf
- Philipsburg, Falmouth, Road Bay, + 6 more
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Mar 2024
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Surf
- Philipsburg, Falmouth, Road Bay, + 6 more
Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Feb 2024
- Windstar Cruises, Wind Surf
- Philipsburg, Falmouth, Road Bay, + 6 more