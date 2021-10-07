Red list counties received a dramatic overhaul today as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the no-go list would be cut to just seven countries and territories.

Holidays benefited from a huge boost today as the Government cut the red list by a whopping 47 destinations.

The latest update sees popular holiday destinations such as South Africa added to the 'go' list.

Other winter sun destinations including Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Seychelles, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Tanzania, Botswana and Namibia have all been cut from the red list.

The seven countries remaining on the red list are Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Haiti, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

