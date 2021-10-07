Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Red list countries slashed by 47 destinations in dramatic traffic light overhaul
Traffic light

Red list countries slashed by 47 destinations in dramatic traffic light overhaul

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Red list counties received a dramatic overhaul today as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the no-go list would be cut to just seven countries and territories.

Holidays benefited from a huge boost today as the Government cut the red list by a whopping 47 destinations.

The latest update sees popular holiday destinations such as South Africa added to the 'go' list.

Other winter sun destinations including Mexico, South Africa, Thailand, Seychelles, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Tanzania, Botswana and Namibia have all been cut from the red list.

The seven countries remaining on the red list are Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Haiti, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

The changes come into force next Monday.

Shapps tweeted this afternoon: "From Monday (11th Oct) Calendar I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list – including South Africa, with just 7 countries and territories remaining - all others will be included in the “rest of world” category."

He continued: "I'm also making changes so travellers visiting England have fewer entry requirements, by recognising those with fully-vax status Syringe from 37 new countries and territories including India, Turkey and Ghana, treating them the same as UK fully vax passengers.

The minister added: "The measures announced today mark the next step as we continue to open up travel and provide stability for passengers Luggage and industry while remaining on track to keep travel open for good."

