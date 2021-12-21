Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Inside the world's most expensive Christmas cruise - how Regent Seven Seas Cruises really celebrates Christmas cruises are very jolly indeed with cruise lines going all out on incredible decorations and impressive festive smorgasbords. But what's it like on the world's most expensive Christmas cruise?

Regent Seven Seas has laid claim to this boast - and a Channel 5 documentary airing on Christmas Eve will delve into what makes sailing with the luxury line over the festive season quite so special. Viewers will get an insight into behind-the-scenes secrets onboard Seven Seas Splendor - the newest ship in Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ impressive fleet. The luxurious hotel at sea is home to five unique restaurants and three elegant bars and lounges, as well as boasting the most exclusive residence at sea, The Regent Suite. This marks the first time Splendor will sail over Christmas. In The World’s Most Expensive Christmas Cruise, watch as 542 crew work around the clock preparing for the ultimate Christmas and ensuring all guests enjoy the magical experience to the fullest.

The stats behind what goes into a Regent Christmas are pretty astounding. Feel overwhelmed by the amount of tinsel needed for just your own home? Hold your horses for how many decorations are required for luxury ship Splendor. A whopping 70 boxes of Christmas decorations are used to transform the ship into a festive wonderland, the documentary reveals, with crew led by Cruise Director John Barron. There are not one but three Christmas trees in the atrium and 15 in total throughout the ship. As for the central staircase - that's adorned with a 260-foot garland. That's roughly the length of four cricket pitches!

Splendor: A whopping 70 boxes of Christmas decorations are used to transform the ship into a festive wonderland. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Wait until you hear about the amount of food on board for the Christmas cruise. During the holidays, Seven Seas Splendor will have approximately 200lbs of geese, 600lbs of turkeys and 200lbs of ham. There are also 20 different types of cheese and over 38,000 bottles of wine on board for guests to enjoy (no cabinet meeting required). And guess what - you can eat all the ham your heart desires, everything, yup everything, is included in the price.

Splendor boasts the most exclusive residence at sea, The Regent Suite. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

It's not just savoury fare Regent customers can tuck into with abandon. There are eight varieties of Christmas cookies, 1,000 portions of pumpkin pie and 200 logs of Bûche de Noël on board. Golly, better bring some elasticated waistbands... These are just some of the weird and wonderful facts you'll discover in the show. "We are delighted to return to TV screens during primetime Christmas Eve on nationwide television," said Graham Sadler, Managing Director, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Our crew have pulled out all the stops, and decked the halls with the most beautiful decorations, to make this a truly magical Christmas voyage for our guests. "This is a particularly special festive season for us with Seven Seas Splendor celebrating her first Christmas at sea with guests."

Seven Seas Splendor is spending Christmas in the Caribbean. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The lucky guests on board Splendor may be enjoying all things traditionally festive on the ship, but off the ship it's a different matter as they enjoy the heat of the Caribbean sun. As they sail around this gorgeous corner of the world, passengers will also get to visit the private island of Grand Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Channel 5 viewers of World's Most Expensive Christmas Cruise will even see Cruise Director John try his hand at paddle-boarding here as he assesses various guest experiences both on and off the ship! The programme, produced by ITN Productions, will air on Channel 5 at 8pm on December 24, 2021. For more information on booking your unrivalled experience with Regent, please visit RSSC.com, call 023 8068 2280 or contact a professional travel advisor.