Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas Competition time for those eager to snap up a super-luxury Caribbean cruise for two with all-inclusive line Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Roll up! Roll up!

Competition winners can get their hands on a seven-night ‘Mexican Marvels in the Caribbean’ trip for two with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, worth over £7,500 by entering today. Just imagine an average December in the UK: cold, dark and dreary, with only Christmas to look forward to. Now think what it would feel like if you were cruising the Caribbean aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ ultra-luxurious new Seven Seas Grandeur. A whole lot different, right? Then you’ll love our exclusive competition. We’ve teamed up with leading cruise specialists cruise.co.uk to offer you and a lucky guest the chance to enjoy a seven-night all-inclusive cruise for two aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship. The round-trip voyage departs from Florida on December 14, 2023, stopping off at dreamy Caribbean destinations including Harvest Caye in Belize and Cozumel in Mexico, before returning on December 21.

The cruise Your journey will begin in Miami, where you’ll step aboard the ship and get settled in your roomy H-grade Veranda suite before enjoying dinner at one of the ship’s stylish restaurants. Sailing overnight, you’ll spend day two cruising the Caribbean, giving you plenty of time to explore Seven Seas Grandeur and enjoy all the fabulous facilities the ship has to offer. - READ MORE: Your essential post-Covid guide to Caribbean cruising - On day three of your cruise, your first port stop will be Roatan Island in the Western Caribbean. Known for its white sandy beaches, the island also has a stunning underwater environment. With pristine reefs just swimming distance from the shore, this is heaven for snorkelers and divers. Day four sees the ship anchor at Harvest Caye in Belize. This mangrove-clad private island offers a treat for wildlife fans, with the chance to spot toucans and butterflies, explore the island’s mangrove estuaries or snorkel along the reef that surrounds the island.

Roatan Island in the Western Caribbean is heaven for snorkelers and divers. Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re feeling adventurous you can try your hand at watersports on the lagoon, or you can simply take a leisurely stroll around the marina. History buffs are in for a treat the following day when the ship calls in at Costa Maya in Mexico. From here you can visit the spectacular Mayan ruins of Chacchoben and Kohunlich. Less crowded than the better-known pyramids near Cancun, these offer a vivid glimpse of the mysterious Mayan civilisation that once flourished here. - READ MORE: Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai to Mexico - Your final port stop on day six will be Cozumel, Mexico’s largest inhabited island. Made famous in 1959 when legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau discovered the spectacular coral reefs at Palancar, Cozumel is now known as one of the world’s best places to scuba dive. Finally, after a week of Caribbean adventure and blissful luxury onboard Seven Seas Grandeur, your final day will be spent cruising the Florida Straits as you head back towards the bright lights of Miami and your flight home.

Regent Seven Seas: All meals in a range of speciality restaurants onboard are included. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

What’s Included All meals in a range of speciality restaurants onboard

Unlimited drinks, including fine wines, champagne and spirits throughout the ship

Daily replenished mini-bar in your suite, with soft drinks and beers

A selection of free shore excursions

Unlimited wi-fi throughout the ship

Return economy flights from London

Transfers between airport and ship

All gratuities and service charges, plus unlimited valet laundry - READ MORE: Inside Seven Seas Grandeur's £8,000-a-night suite - The Ship Launching in November 2023, Seven Seas Grandeur will offer unrivalled space, unparalleled service and exceptional cuisine. Accommodating just 750 passengers with one of the highest guest-to-staff ratios at sea, the all-suite ship will boast a wide range of speciality restaurants, including French-inspired Chartreuse and US-style steakhouse Prime Seven. For drinks, there’s a range of beautifully designed bars and cocktail lounges, while evening entertainment includes shows at the state-of-the-art Constellation Theater. Guests can also enjoy pampering at the Serene Spa and Wellness area with an infinity pool, while for more strenuous exercise there’s a fitness centre, pool and jogging track. Sea days bring the chance to try complimentary cooking classes at the Culinary Arts Kitchen, chess in the library, plus a range of expert lectures and wine tastings.

Regent Seven Seas: In your roomy H-grade Veranda suite, you’ll get to enjoy welcome champagne and a luxuriously comfortable bed. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Shoreside Experiences To complement the delights of life on board, Regent Seven Seas Cruises also offers incredible shoreside experiences at each port of call. As well as perfectly curated trips to important historical sites, there’s the chance to explore off the beaten track with ‘go local’ tours, led by guides who live in the area. Your cabin In your roomy H-grade Veranda suite, you’ll get to enjoy welcome champagne, a luxuriously comfortable bed, a marble bathroom with L’Occitane toiletries and a glamorous dressing area. Your balcony also offers you the chance to relax at sea in privacy and comfort. - READ MORE: What to expect on luxury cruise ships - What you could win Departing on December 14, 2023, the prize includes a full-board all-inclusive ‘Mexican Marvels in the Caribbean’ seven-night cruise for two onboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Grandeur, sharing an H-grade Veranda suite. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals, free wi-fi, unlimited drinks including fine wines and spirits, a selection of free shore excursions, return economy flights from London, transfers between airport and ship, and all pre-paid gratuities.

