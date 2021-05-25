Spain holidays: Spanish travel restrictions dropped - when will cruises resume?
Spain holidays have boomed this week with hordes of Britons jetting off to Spanish shores after the hotspot dropped all travel restrictions. What does this mean for cruises?
Spain cruises have been sorely missed during the Covid pandemic - so when can we cruise to the much-loved Mediterranean destination once more?
Hopes were boosted this week when Covid restrictions were axed.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advice on Monday.
"From May 24, entry restrictions and testing requirements for arrivals from the UK to Spain no longer apply," the authority stated.
Spain holidays: Spanish travel restrictions dropped - when will cruises resume?
Escape to Iceland & the Azores with Fred. Olsen for stunning whale watching
Jane McDonald shares her 'sexy' cruise hacks on latest episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald
Princess Cruises: Holiday round the UK in style this summer with a suite stay
UK cruises 2021: Complete list of EVERY cruise this summer and their vaccine policies
'2022 will be a great year for cruise' Titan Travel expert on future of cruising
Best family cruise lines for 2022 from P&O to Royal Caribbean
Cruising comes home: What to expect from UK cruises this summer
Portugal: FCDO latest update for green list country - why should you cruise there?
MSC Virtuosa: Everything you need to know about first cruise ship to set sail
The FCDO added: "All passengers entering Spain will still be required to complete a pre-travel declaration form."
Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said at a tourism fair in Madrid on Friday: “Spain will be delighted, very delighted to welcome all British tourists and tourists from some other countries with low Covid infection rates.”
However, it's vital British holidaymakers remember that Spain is not yet on the UK's green list.
The country is currently on the Amber list which comes with a number of restrictions for returning to England.
The FCDO explains: "Before you travel to England you must: take a COVID-19 test, book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 travel tests – to be taken after arrival in England, and complete a passenger locator form.
"On arrival in England you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days, and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight."
A number of Government officials have warned against travelling to Amber countries in recent days.
Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday: “You should not be going to an amber list country unless for some extreme circumstance such as the serious illness of a family member. You should not be going to an amber list country on holiday.”
Many have ignored the advice, however, and the number of flights to Spain have rocketed since the ban on international travel was lifted on May 17.
There are hopes Spain will be added to the green list at the next review on June 7.
Italy
Italy is one of the most loved and renowned countries in Europe, benefitting from a sprawling…Read more
Spain
Hot-blooded Spain is the fieriest sibling in the Mediterranean. Cruisers love flocking to its…Read more
Portugal
Portugal lies on the Iberian Peninsula on the far western reaches of the Med, bordered by Spain and…Read more
“Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one-third of our whole population with at least one dose,” Spain’s tourism minister Fernando Valdes told Sky News.
"I have to suspect that on the next review that the UK Government can provide... Spain is going to change on its notification."
So, with Spanish travel easing - will holidaymakers be able to enjoy a cruise to Spain soon?
A number of cruise lines are offering cruises to Spain this summer, including TUI, Norwegian Cruise Line and Riviera.
However, the Government has yet to officially give the green light for international cruises.
Domestic cruises are currently permitted but, regarding international cruises, the Government warns: "The FCDO advises against international sea-going cruise travel based on the latest public health medical advice.
Sun-drenched islands & historical intrigue – Greece is the word with Holland America Line
Princess Cruises price drop: £100 off UK summer cruise holidays
Valerie Singleton: The 'gorgeous men' she'd take on a cruise and her cruising loves
Viking Cruises: New Viking Venus ship named by Anne Diamond ahead of first cruise
'I've just shown everyone my knickers!' Jane McDonald shares cruise packing tips
The sky’s the limit on Sky Princess
P&O Cruises: Iona christened amid spectacular Gary Barlow performance
FCDO travel advice for green list Iceland & Portugal - Britons WILL be allowed back
Win a Luxury Cruise with Celebrity Cruises
Viking Venus Godmother Anne Diamond on 'addictive' cruises & top sailing tips
The Global Travel Taskforce's report adds: "The UK government will restart international cruises alongside the wider restart of international travel, in line with the 'traffic light' system."
It is hoped that when more countries are added to the green list, cruises will be able to go ahead with confidence.
However, until more certainty is issued, cruise lines are being forced to come up with contingency plans.
For instance, Riviera Travel has said it will axe Spanish stops from its Portugal and Spain itineraries should the country remain on Amber - but is optimistic the cruise will able to go ahead in the summer.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
Spain, Italy
- 2 nights, departs on the 22 Sept 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Preziosa
- Barcelona, Genoa, Barcelona + 0 more
Spain, Italy
- 7 nights, departs on the 06 Aug 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Grandiosa
- Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, + 3 more
French Cities & Spain
- 11 nights, departs on the 26 Sept 2021
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Borealis
- Liverpool, La Pallice, , + 8 more
Enticing Douro
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Jun 2022
- AmaWaterways, AmaDouro
- Porto, Régua, Régua, + 7 more
8-night Spain Intensive Voyage
- 8 nights, departs on the 11 Jun 2022
- Azamara, Azamara Quest
- Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, + 5 more