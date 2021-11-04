TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today
TUI River Cruises has today revealed details of its 2023 summer sailings which are on sale from today, with new Rhine cruises added to its programme.
TUI River Cruises for summer 2033 have gone on sale today - and the popular brand has announced three new itineraries are up for grabs.
Two of these are on the Rhine and one on the Main, the longest tributary of the Rhine.
This means holidaymakers have 21 itineraries in total to choose from when cruising with TUI in 2023, with cruises ranging from three nights to 14 nights.
TUI River Cruises, which launched in August this year, is offering itineraries Legends of the Rhine, North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer and Jewels of Germany.
These will sail down the Rhine River visiting popular German hotspots including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Cologne as well as lesser-known destinations such as Boppard, Koblenz and Oberwesel.
The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line’s new port of call, Andernach - a beautiful town in the middle of the Rhine Valley.
The spot is home to a striking tower that has been keeping a watchful eye over the town since the 15th century.
If you sail on July 23, 2023, you can take in Mainz summer lights festival where the riverside promenade will be lined with food and souvenir stalls accompanied by live music and after sunset fireworks.
Those who sail this itinerary on August 4, 2023, will be able to experience the annual festival of 1,000 lights which has been going for 35 years.
Expect live bands and music shows during the day and a spectacular firework display in the evening which can be viewed from the top deck of the ship.
A third itinerary is The Bavarian Discovery - an Oktoberfest themed sailing departing from Frankfurt which visits eight ports of call in Germany – Wertheim, Wurzburg, Marktbreit, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Boppard, Regensburg and Passau.
You won't be short of beer on this trip! Guest experts will host onboard beer tastings as well as speaker events.
What's more, passengers will also be able to enjoy beer-focussed shore experiences from brewery visits and tastings to sightseeing tours.
In late October a new wine-themed cruise will join TUI River Cruises' programme.
Rhine Chateaux & Gateaux 2 will set sail on October 20, departing from Basel, Switzerland and calling at Breisach, Strasbourg, Mannheim, Rudesheim, Boppard, Koblenz and Frankfurt.
Guests will have the option to take part in wine-based shore experiences, from visiting wineries to tasting experiences.
Onboard the ship there will be themed events, guest speakers and tastings with experts.
TUI River Cruises 2023 new itineraries
Bavarian Discovery | Oktoberfest Theme Sailing
Dates: October 22, 2023
River: Main
Ship: TUI Isla
Frankfurt, Germany
Wertheim, Germany
Wurzburg, Germany
Marktbreit, Germany
Bamberg, Germany
Nuremberg, Germany
Boppard, Germany
Regensburg, Germany
Passau, Germany
North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer
Dates: October 8, 2023
Duration: Seven Nights
Ships: TUI Isla & TUI Maya
River: Rhine
Amsterdam, Netherlands (overnight)
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bonn, Germany
Koblenz, Germany
Boppard, Germany
Oberwesel, Germany
Frankfurt, Germany
Jewels of Germany
Dates: October 27, 2023
Duration: Four Nights
Ship: TUI Maya
River: Rhine
Frankfurt, Germany
Rudesheim, Germany
Koblenz, Germany
Bonn, Germany
Cologne, Germany
Dusseldorf, Germany
TUI River Cruises existing itineraries
Legends of the Rhine
Dates: July 23, 2023 - Mainz Summer Lights
Ship: TUI Isla
Dates: August 4, 2023 - Festival of 1000 Lights
Ship: TUI Maya
Frankfurt, Germany
Koblenz, Germany
Andernach, Germany
Dusseldorf, Germany
Cologne, Germany
Bonn, Germany
Boppard, Germany
Rudesheim, Germany
Mainz, Germany
Rhine: Chateaux & Gateaux Wine Themed Sailing
Dates: October 20, 2023
River: Rhine
Ship: TUI Maya
Basel, Switzerland - overnight
Breisach, Germany
Strasbourg, France
Mannheim, Germany
Rudesheim, Germany
Boppard, Germany
Koblenz, Germany
Frankfurt, Germany
Travellers don't need to wait until 2023 to enjoy TUI cruise holidays, though.
TUI Maya was christened this summer and, hot on her heels, is TUI Skyla.
The ship will set sail on TUI River Cruises' Mistletoe & Rhine itinerary later this month with her inaugural sailing on November 23.
The third ship, TUI Isla, will complete the fleet next Spring.
