Cruise news / TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today
Koblenz min
Credit: Shutterstock

TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

TUI River Cruises has today revealed details of its 2023 summer sailings which are on sale from today, with new Rhine cruises added to its programme.

TUI River Cruises for summer 2033 have gone on sale today - and the popular brand has announced three new itineraries are up for grabs.

Two of these are on the Rhine and one on the Main, the longest tributary of the Rhine.

This means holidaymakers have 21 itineraries in total to choose from when cruising with TUI in 2023, with cruises ranging from three nights to 14 nights.

TUI River Cruises, which launched in August this year, is offering itineraries Legends of the Rhine, North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer and Jewels of Germany.

These will sail down the Rhine River visiting popular German hotspots including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Cologne as well as lesser-known destinations such as Boppard, Koblenz and Oberwesel.

The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line’s new port of call, Andernach - a beautiful town in the middle of the Rhine Valley.

The spot is home to a striking tower that has been keeping a watchful eye over the town since the 15th century.

If you sail on July 23, 2023, you can take in Mainz summer lights festival where the riverside promenade will be lined with food and souvenir stalls accompanied by live music and after sunset fireworks.

Those who sail this itinerary on August 4, 2023, will be able to experience the annual festival of 1,000 lights which has been going for 35 years.

Andernach min
TUI River Cruises: The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line’s new port of call, Andernach. Credit: Shutterstock

Expect live bands and music shows during the day and a spectacular firework display in the evening which can be viewed from the top deck of the ship.

A third itinerary is The Bavarian Discovery - an Oktoberfest themed sailing departing from Frankfurt which visits eight ports of call in Germany – Wertheim, Wurzburg, Marktbreit, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Boppard, Regensburg and Passau.

You won't be short of beer on this trip! Guest experts will host onboard beer tastings as well as speaker events.

What's more, passengers will also be able to enjoy beer-focussed shore experiences from brewery visits and tastings to sightseeing tours.

In late October a new wine-themed cruise will join TUI River Cruises' programme.

Tui maya exterior min
TUI River Cruises: TUI Maya launched this summer and is sailing Europe. Credit: TUI

Rhine Chateaux & Gateaux 2 will set sail on October 20, departing from Basel, Switzerland and calling at Breisach, Strasbourg, Mannheim, Rudesheim, Boppard, Koblenz and Frankfurt.

Guests will have the option to take part in wine-based shore experiences, from visiting wineries to tasting experiences.

Onboard the ship there will be themed events, guest speakers and tastings with experts.

TUI River Cruises 2023 new itineraries

Bavarian Discovery | Oktoberfest Theme Sailing

Dates: October 22, 2023

River: Main

Ship: TUI Isla

Frankfurt, Germany

Wertheim, Germany

Wurzburg, Germany

Marktbreit, Germany

Bamberg, Germany

Nuremberg, Germany

Boppard, Germany

Regensburg, Germany

Passau, Germany

North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer

Dates: October 8, 2023

Duration: Seven Nights

Ships: TUI Isla & TUI Maya

River: Rhine

Amsterdam, Netherlands (overnight)

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Dusseldorf, Germany

Bonn, Germany

Koblenz, Germany

Boppard, Germany

Oberwesel, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Jewels of Germany

Dates: October 27, 2023

Duration: Four Nights

Ship: TUI Maya

River: Rhine

Frankfurt, Germany

Rudesheim, Germany

Koblenz, Germany

Bonn, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Dusseldorf, Germany

Tui maya deck min
TUI River Cruises: TUI Maya guests can watch the world go by from the top deck of the ship. Credit: TUI

TUI River Cruises existing itineraries

Legends of the Rhine

Dates: July 23, 2023 - Mainz Summer Lights

Ship: TUI Isla

Dates: August 4, 2023 - Festival of 1000 Lights

Ship: TUI Maya

Frankfurt, Germany

Koblenz, Germany

Andernach, Germany

Dusseldorf, Germany

Cologne, Germany

Bonn, Germany

Boppard, Germany

Rudesheim, Germany

Mainz, Germany

Rhine: Chateaux & Gateaux Wine Themed Sailing

Dates: October 20, 2023

River: Rhine

Ship: TUI Maya

Basel, Switzerland - overnight

Breisach, Germany

Strasbourg, France

Mannheim, Germany

Rudesheim, Germany

Boppard, Germany

Koblenz, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Travellers don't need to wait until 2023 to enjoy TUI cruise holidays, though.

TUI Maya was christened this summer and, hot on her heels, is TUI Skyla.

The ship will set sail on TUI River Cruises' Mistletoe & Rhine itinerary later this month with her inaugural sailing on November 23.

The third ship, TUI Isla, will complete the fleet next Spring.

