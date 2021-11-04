Credit: Shutterstock

TUI River Cruises reveals 2023 summer sailings - on sale today TUI River Cruises has today revealed details of its 2023 summer sailings which are on sale from today, with new Rhine cruises added to its programme.

TUI River Cruises for summer 2033 have gone on sale today - and the popular brand has announced three new itineraries are up for grabs. Two of these are on the Rhine and one on the Main, the longest tributary of the Rhine. This means holidaymakers have 21 itineraries in total to choose from when cruising with TUI in 2023, with cruises ranging from three nights to 14 nights. TUI River Cruises, which launched in August this year, is offering itineraries Legends of the Rhine, North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer and Jewels of Germany.

These will sail down the Rhine River visiting popular German hotspots including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Cologne as well as lesser-known destinations such as Boppard, Koblenz and Oberwesel. The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line’s new port of call, Andernach - a beautiful town in the middle of the Rhine Valley. The spot is home to a striking tower that has been keeping a watchful eye over the town since the 15th century. If you sail on July 23, 2023, you can take in Mainz summer lights festival where the riverside promenade will be lined with food and souvenir stalls accompanied by live music and after sunset fireworks. Those who sail this itinerary on August 4, 2023, will be able to experience the annual festival of 1,000 lights which has been going for 35 years.

TUI River Cruises: The Legends of the Rhine itinerary will call at the river cruise line's new port of call, Andernach.

Expect live bands and music shows during the day and a spectacular firework display in the evening which can be viewed from the top deck of the ship. A third itinerary is The Bavarian Discovery - an Oktoberfest themed sailing departing from Frankfurt which visits eight ports of call in Germany – Wertheim, Wurzburg, Marktbreit, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Boppard, Regensburg and Passau. You won't be short of beer on this trip! Guest experts will host onboard beer tastings as well as speaker events. What's more, passengers will also be able to enjoy beer-focussed shore experiences from brewery visits and tastings to sightseeing tours. In late October a new wine-themed cruise will join TUI River Cruises' programme.

TUI River Cruises: TUI Maya launched this summer and is sailing Europe.

Rhine Chateaux & Gateaux 2 will set sail on October 20, departing from Basel, Switzerland and calling at Breisach, Strasbourg, Mannheim, Rudesheim, Boppard, Koblenz and Frankfurt. Guests will have the option to take part in wine-based shore experiences, from visiting wineries to tasting experiences. Onboard the ship there will be themed events, guest speakers and tastings with experts. TUI River Cruises 2023 new itineraries Bavarian Discovery | Oktoberfest Theme Sailing Dates: October 22, 2023 River: Main Ship: TUI Isla Frankfurt, Germany Wertheim, Germany Wurzburg, Germany Marktbreit, Germany Bamberg, Germany Nuremberg, Germany Boppard, Germany Regensburg, Germany Passau, Germany North Rhine & The Netherlands Explorer Dates: October 8, 2023 Duration: Seven Nights Ships: TUI Isla & TUI Maya River: Rhine Amsterdam, Netherlands (overnight) Rotterdam, Netherlands Dusseldorf, Germany Bonn, Germany Koblenz, Germany Boppard, Germany Oberwesel, Germany Frankfurt, Germany Jewels of Germany Dates: October 27, 2023 Duration: Four Nights Ship: TUI Maya River: Rhine Frankfurt, Germany Rudesheim, Germany Koblenz, Germany Bonn, Germany Cologne, Germany Dusseldorf, Germany

TUI River Cruises: TUI Maya guests can watch the world go by from the top deck of the ship.

TUI River Cruises existing itineraries Legends of the Rhine Dates: July 23, 2023 - Mainz Summer Lights Ship: TUI Isla Dates: August 4, 2023 - Festival of 1000 Lights Ship: TUI Maya Frankfurt, Germany Koblenz, Germany Andernach, Germany Dusseldorf, Germany Cologne, Germany Bonn, Germany Boppard, Germany Rudesheim, Germany Mainz, Germany Rhine: Chateaux & Gateaux Wine Themed Sailing Dates: October 20, 2023 River: Rhine Ship: TUI Maya Basel, Switzerland - overnight Breisach, Germany Strasbourg, France Mannheim, Germany Rudesheim, Germany Boppard, Germany Koblenz, Germany Frankfurt, Germany Travellers don't need to wait until 2023 to enjoy TUI cruise holidays, though. TUI Maya was christened this summer and, hot on her heels, is TUI Skyla. The ship will set sail on TUI River Cruises' Mistletoe & Rhine itinerary later this month with her inaugural sailing on November 23. The third ship, TUI Isla, will complete the fleet next Spring.