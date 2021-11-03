Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises newest ship Apex celebrates naming ceremony – what’s onboard? Celebrity Cruises this week celebrated the naming of new ship Celebrity Apex as the cruise ship begins its inaugural season in the US. So what's the vessel like?

Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Apex was officially named yesterday before it sailed out of Miami on its inaugural season. The luxury ship was named by Godmother Reshma Saujani, the founder of ground-breaking non-profit organisation Girls Who Code and author of bestselling book Brave, Not Perfect. Hundreds of guests attended the ceremony including local dignitaries from the City of Hollywood and City of Dania Beach; Government representatives, and members from local emergency services. Celebrity Apex was seen this side of the Atlantic cruising the Greek islands this summer, with the launch originally planned for March 2020.

The ship yesterday embarked for the first time from US soil sailing on rotating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Celebrity Cruises guests will visit the picturesque islands of Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Belize, Grand Caymans and beyond. - READ MORE: Seven luxury Celebrity Cruises ships will sail Europe in 2023 - “We are elated to welcome Celebrity Apex to our family of magnificent vessels that push the boundaries of what’s possible on a cruise ship,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “As we welcome guests back to the seas aboard the newest Edge class ship, we are excited to deliver the very best vacation experience that is the hallmark of every Celebrity cruise."

Celebrity Apex: The luxury ship was named by Godmother Reshma Saujani. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

As for Apex's Godmother, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said: “I can’t think of anyone better to serve as Godmother for this ship than the incredible Reshma Saujani.” “Reshma is a visionary, leading the charge to challenge stereotypes and inspire a whole new generation of girls and women to bravely pursue tech jobs; just as Celebrity is working to close the gender gap at sea, growing our percentage of women serving as bridge officers to 30 per cent in an industry where the average is two percent. - READ MORE: How I became a high-flying cruise ship acrobat on Celebrity Cruises - "It is Reshma’s game-changing spirit that makes her the perfect Godmother for a game-changing ship like Celebrity Apex.” In fact, in honour of Saujani’s work, Celebrity Cruises will offer fun, interactive beginning coding activities from the Girls Who Code curriculum as part of the cruise line’s onboard Camp at Sea programme.

So what else can passengers cruising onboard Celebrity Apex enjoy? There's plenty to keep you entertained on the new ship. Foodies will certainly be pleased. There is a curated collection of 29 culinary venues onboard, including the brand-new Craft Social Bar. - READ MORE: Celebrity Apex review: What's new ship really like? - This eatery offers 40 handcrafted boutique beer selections, creative cocktails and a wide selection of à la carte, gourmet comfort food and bar bites. Elsewhere you'll find globally-inspired menus, crafted by Michelin-starred chefs bring the flavours of the world straight to the plate. Don't fret if you overdo it though - fitness and wellness offerings will help you combat indulgences.

Celebrity Apex: To go all out, opt for the exclusive The Retreat. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Apex boasts the first-at-sea F45 classes and Peloton bikes. What's more, expect “Women in Wellness” onboard content and experiences from some of the most influential female leaders in wellness. Alternatively, relieve stresses with some retail therapy. The ship is home to 7,000 square feet of retail offerings, from renowned luxury stand-alone boutiques such as Bvlgari and Cartier to the first-ever Montblanc lifestyle boutique. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises reveals dining experiences on Celebrity Beyond - As for accommodation, cabins range from modern two-storey villas with plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas. To go all out, opt for the exclusive The Retreat where you'll find gorgeous suite accommodation, a private restaurant, and an exclusive lounge and sundeck plus a dedicated team of Personal Retreat Hosts on-hand 24/7.