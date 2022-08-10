Menu

Which cruise line has the best entertainment? Inside Celebrity Cruises fabulous productions Celebrity Cruises spoils you with an extensive entertainment schedule so your moments onboard are just as enthralling as off-board.

In the wise words of Robbie Williams, “let me entertain you” with all of Celebrity Cruises’ entertainment offerings. Celebrity Cruises offers the crème de la crème of cruise musicals, shows, live music, casinos and shops – there will never be a dull moment onboard. Cruise newbies should take advantage of sea days and view them as a golden opportunity to find what entertainment you love and get to grips with your new home. Start planning out which shows you will marvel at, what live music performances you will boogie to and much more…

Music on Celebrity Cruises ships The foundation of any late-night onboard – good music. Cruise newbies and veterans alike will be amazed at the harmonious live music that follows you throughout each crafted area of the ship, thanks to Celebrity. Relish the sound of music across all bars, restaurants and lounges as well as through live entertainment in the theatre. - READ MORE: What to expect onboard new ship Celebrity Beyond - Enjoy acoustic solos and duos in the lounges onboard from regular performers – music fanatics might even want to chat with the performers between sets to learn more from the virtuosos. For those late-night shindigs, your (perhaps questionable) dance moves will be accompanied by the rhythmic house bands that are notorious for filling a dance floor. You can also find the resident DJ to get your fix of modern rhythms – let yourself feel the beat!

Enjoy the sweet tones of a Celebrity Cruises singer. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises musicals Now, who doesn’t love a musical? Sing along to Chandelier – a Broadway-Esque musical that features iconic pop songs you know and love. What’s more, the story behind this musical is just as exciting as the songs themselves. Take a step back in time to the golden age of Hollywood and let the romantic and mysterious nature of the tale capture your heart. Fancy a feel-good performance? Then Broken Strings is the show for you; your hands will ache from clapping along to the upbeat rhythms – totally worth it. Get your rock and roll salute ready for the thrilling Rockumentary and jam out to treasured rock classics and the epic performances that accompany them. For the more daring of you, there is a sultry entertainment option onboard - the immersive show, Elyria. Portraying the journey of love and temptation, this adult-only show is certainly one to remember. Perhaps opt for the combination of impressive acrobatic skills and famous songs spanning across multiple generations with Colours Of Life - an artful display of Homer, the main character, finding his muse and the colour in life. Where else in the world can you enjoy such an assortment of entertainment all in one space? Celebrity Cruises shows cruise newbies how entertainment should be done.

Let yourself be entertained by the staggering variety of musicals onboard. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises shows You can’t go wrong with an edge-of-your-seat show and Celebrity has certainly mastered the art of creating them. If you simply can’t get enough of travelling, then you can explore across the world while onboard with the show Cosmopolitan. This performance takes you to a multitude of countries around the globe and showcases local music, culture and entertainment – perfect for the exploration enthusiast. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises’ step by step guide to booking a cruise - Another epic show is Sir Stuart Peabody - dive into a quirky adventure and fall in love with the characters, one for the whole family. A Hot Summer Night’s Dream may sound familiar – because yes, it is an enchanting twist on a Shakespeare classic. Fusing music, acrobatics and the beautiful Shakespearean tongue, this show has it all.

Explore entertainment from around the world with Celebrity Cruises. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises entertainment No – the entertainment doesn’t stop there! Celebrity Cruises features plenty of other activities for new cruisers to discover and repeat cruises to look forward to. Try your hand at archery and live out your Robin Hood fantasy. You can either have a go solo or compete against another team to up the stakes! Or practice your golf skills at your leisure onboard and come home a pro. Speaking of risks, Celebrity also features a casino that will certainly keep you busy with over 2,000 slot machines and 150 table games – let’s hope lady luck is on your side! Ultimately your ideal day at sea is completely customisable to you thanks to Celebrity’s expansive range of entertainment. Experience it for the first time with Celebrity and you’ll never look back.