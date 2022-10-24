Menu

Top 4 cruise itineraries to escape somewhere warm this winter with Marella Cruises Discover the top four cruising itineraries this December to escape somewhere sunny, warm and relaxing – sign us up.

Winter is coming, and we all are preparing for the squeeze. If you’re in the lucky position to get away this winter, then why not opt to sail with Marella, with the entire fleet all-inclusive as standard so you don’t have to worry about any extra costs? Let the sunshine on your face in a plethora of idyllic locations such as Barbados, Antigua and the Canary Islands - we couldn’t think of anything better. Marella Cruises not only sails to glorious destinations, but they also offer plenty of choices when it comes to food and drink – such as the mouth-watering pizza restaurants, Nonna’s, and included soft drinks, cocktails, beer, cider, spirits, house wine and more between 10am to 2am. So, what are you waiting for? Squeeze in one more cruise for 2022 – why not, you deserve it.

Paradise Islands This itinerary certainly lives up to its name, visiting fabulous destinations such as Bridgetown, Barbados, St Johns, Antigua, and Philipsburg, St Maarten. Sailing on Marella Explorer 2, this cruise departs on 4 December 2022 for seven nights at £1370pp bringing you to six ports of call. Bridgetown, Barbados, is up first, and this island features expansive white sandy beaches and an impeccable holiday vibe. For those who love to stay active, opt to go snorkelling – if you’re lucky you might bump into a peaceful green turtle. St Johns, Antigua, is your next port of call, explore colourful town centres as well as the classic sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Must-visit spots include Great Bird Island, where you can meet starfish when snorkelling, and Runway Beach, where you can sip on your favourite cocktail at the beach bar. Another spot of paradise awaits as Basseterre, St Kitts, is your next port of call. Hop on the St Kitts scenic railway excursion with Marella to soak up the sights from the comfort of a quaint railway line. Philipsburg and the British Virgin Isles both feature countless boutiques, cafes and museums for you to lose track of time in. One not to miss is the Sage Mountain National Park, which is actually the British Virgin Island’s highest point.

Discover the beauty of the Canary Islands with Marella Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Canarian Flavours If you don’t fancy travelling so far, then the Canarian Flavours itinerary is the one for you. Santa Cruz de Tenerife is your starting and ending port. Get lost in the winding streets, browse in the quaint shops and spend time soaking up the atmosphere at the fishing port. Another highlight of this itinerary is Funchal, Madeira, which serves up scenery as you have never seen before. Admire the contrast between the peaceful botanical gardens, featuring Madeira’s famous dragon trees, and the bustling cafes and restaurants that line the streets. Beach lovers will feel drawn to Lanzarote, another port of call, with long stretches of sun-soaked beaches. We recommend you embark on the Puerto del Carmen transfer, where you will be transported to Lanzarote’s popular beach resort – the beautifully peaceful Puerto del Carmen. Alternatively, thrill seekers should opt for the Lanzarote Buggy Tour, where you’ll pass through the quaint villages of Yaiza and Las Breñas before driving over the foothills of the Ajaches mountain range to explore beaches, lakes and rock formations. Sounds good right? Get onboard Marella Explorer to experience this seven-night cruise departing 6 December 2022 from Bristol – from only £754pp.

Lively Montego Bay, or 'Mo Bay' is it is affectionately known, is Jamaica's second city. Credit: Shutterstock

Exotic Explorer Lastly, but certainly not least, is the Exotic Explorer itinerary. This seven-night cruise takes place onboard the stunning Marella Discovery 2 on 6 December 2022. With prices starting at 1,184pp – it’s worth every penny. Starting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, you can experience the very best of Jamaica. Grab a rum cocktail and a plate of dark delicious jerk chicken and you’ll be in heaven. For a sight of natural beauty that you’ll never forget, opt to explore Dunn’s River Falls and snap a picture of the jaw-dropping terraced waterfalls. Straight out of a Caribbean holiday brochure, Roatan in Honduras provides everything you need for a relaxing escape as your next port of call.



This port is the biggest on the eastern coast of Guatemala. Credit: Shutterstock

White-sand beaches lined with coconut trees and a reef packed with a plethora of sea creatures await. Another amazing port of call on this itinerary is Santo Tomas De Castilla, Guatemala. As the biggest port on the eastern coast of Guatemala, this port of call offers heaps to get stuck into. Shopaholics can spend time in the shopping mall as well as browsing the street stalls whereas foodies should head straight for the harbourside restaurants which serve up some amazing seafood. Why not opt for a local dish of tapado, a bright coconut seafood stew? A cruise with Marella is calling your name, so take the plunge and finish 2022 with the cruise of a lifetime.