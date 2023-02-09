Enjoy big savings on your next holiday with Marella Cruises using their discount code
Save £300 per booking* on Marella Cruises departing between May 2023 and April 2024 using code CRUISE300.
Marella Cruises have dropped a discount code unlocking £300 off per booking* on your next cruise, whether you’re looking for a USA adventure or Mediterranean bliss.
Using the CRUISE300 discount code could get you away as early as May or, if you’re more of a forward planner, the code can be applied to sailings until April 2024.
Plus, if you’re a big Marella fan and are considering multiple trips with the popular cruise line, you’ll be able to reuse the discount code with every new sailing you book*.
Apart from being celebrated for head-turning discounts – with savings running into the hundreds on top itineraries – Marella Cruises, from travel giant TUI, specialise in all inclusive sailings with everything from meals and drinks to flights and tips included in the upfront price.
Marella Cruises design itineraries to maximise time in port, giving customers more opportunity to explore over 140 destinations. And with an inspiring selection of shore excursions available on every cruise, you’re sure to have a blast wherever you choose to go.
Onboard Marella’s stylish ships, you’ll find a range of restaurants serving up international cuisine, showcasing the best flavours of Europe, America and Asia in a minimum of seven different eateries, and when you’re not feasting on delicious meals, or relaxing by the pool, you’ll be blown away by the West End-style evening entertainment in the main show lounge.
Your adventure awaits… Explore Europe’s best bits
Marella’s Cruise Deals page is bursting with tempting options. Plus, depending on the cruise you choose, you could save an extra £300* using the discount code.
1. If you’re ready to jump right into a discount cruise frenzy, check out the Treasures of the Mediterranean sailing departing from Majorca on May 2, 2023. Of course, with Marella, all inclusive means that flights, luggage and transfers to join the ship are included, and food, drinks, tips and service charges are all covered once you get there, too. You’ll visit Spain, Corsica and Italy within this week of Mediterranean sun. Bliss!
2. Alternatively, take in three different seas in one week onboard Marella Explorer 2, when she visits Croatia, Malta, Italy, Corfu and Montenegro in the summer. Being an adults-only ship means you’ll be in for a restful escape on this sailing! Plus, having the benefit of TUI’s extensive hotel portfolio means there’s also the option to tag a few days onto the end of your cruise before returning home with a Cruise & Stay package.
3. The Mediterranean is popular for its many beautiful sights, but have you discovered the gem that is the Adriatic yet? If not, definitely take a peek at the seven-night Adriatic Delights itinerary onboard Marella Explorer 2. The roundtrip from Dubrovnik, Croatia, takes you through some of the most gorgeous waters in the continent, including the opportunity to explore the Venetian canals from Trieste – a real treat.
4. Maybe you’re in the mood to gift your future self some winter sun? Well, Marella has some spectacular options next winter – and with £300 off per booking*, now’s the time! The Canary Islands are a winter winner, and a seven-night sailing from Tenerife onboard Marella Explorer is just the ticket. Plus with flights and tips included, it’s a steal!
5. Discounts are also available on Marella’s longer sailings, so if a week of cruising simply doesn’t feel long enough, then perhaps a week’s escapade around the Adriatic directly followed by a week exploring the Greek islands is exactly what you need. Checking into Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and more, this two-week extravaganza promises to be one you’ll remember for a long time!
Find all the latest Marella Cruises deals here.
T&Cs apply*
Canarian Flavours
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Feb 2023
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
- Santa Cruz de La Palma, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Funchal, Madeira, + 4 more
Iconic Islands
- 7 nights, departs on the 27 Jul 2024
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
- Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes, + 4 more
Treasures of the Mediterranean
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 Jun 2024
- Marella Cruises, Marella Voyager
- Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Naples, + 4 more
Greek Getaway 1
- 10 nights, departs on the 26 Apr 2023
- Marella Cruises, Marella Explorer
- Santa Cruz de La Palma, Funchal, Madeira, Gibraltar, + 3 more
Cosmopolitan Classics
- 7 nights, departs on the 08 Oct 2024
- Marella Cruises, Marella Discovery 2
- Palma de Mallorca, Olbia, Naples, + 4 more