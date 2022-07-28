Menu

Explora 1's ocean terrace suites. Credit: Explora Journeys

First look at Explora Journeys’ ocean suites aboard Explora 1 New cruise line, Explora Journeys, has unveiled the design of their ocean terrace Suites on first ship, Explora I, ahead of her maiden journey in May 2023.

The design of the suites reflects the cruise line’s “philosophy of creating an ocean state of mind, thanks to light, colour, space, privacy, and connection with the sea,” and blends “Swiss precision with modern European craftsmanship.”



The lead-in category ocean terrace suites are 35 square metres while the ocean grand terrace suite measure 39 square metres with the largest suite on board, the owners residence, measuring 280 square metres.



All suites feature a private terrace, measuring seven square metres, with daybeds and an alfresco dining area aimed at bringing guests closer to the ocean.



In addition, all suites feature a walk-in wardrobe with a seated vanity area, a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, heated floors in the bathrooms, personal binoculars, wireless bedside charging, a personal mini-bar, espresso machine, kettle, and complimentary personal refillable water bottle.



Explora I is scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage in May 2023. Credit: Explora Journeys

Michael Ungerer, chief executive of Explora Journeys, said of the suites: “Marrying the family's impeccable taste and innate understanding of luxury, inspired by their personal travels and style, the interiors of Explora 1 have been designed with their enduring dedication and incredible eye for detail, along with their vision for the future, weaving a thread of their passion throughout each touchpoint.



“We aspire to elevate the ocean experience and luxury travel to new heights, while being respectful to the ocean, environment, and the destinations and cultures we discover, to ensure we leave a positive legacy for generations to come.”



Explora 1 will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries, including two destinations, Kastellorizo, Greece, and Saint Pierre, Martinique that have rarely been visited by cruise ships before.



The itineraries include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the US East Coast, Caribbean, South America, and Hawaii. Sailings start from six-night journeys and culminate in an epic 44-night northern Europe Grand Journey.