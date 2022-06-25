Menu

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines brings you a magnificent 93-night Grand Voyage of discovery to Africa & the Indian Ocean, step out of your comfort zone and discover more…

Close your eyes and imagine a Fred. Olsen cruise that’s so magical you’ll see lions and elephants in the wild in Kenya, the magnificent Taj Mahal in India, the Table Mountain in South Africa and the mighty pyramids in Egypt. The good news is that these amazing wish-list destinations and experiences plus many more are all available on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ new 93-night Grand Voyage in 2023. Sailing on the line’s exciting new ship, Bolette, guests on ‘The Intrepid Beauty of Africa & the Indian Ocean’ cruise, which will sail on a round trip voyage from Southampton on November 19, 2023, will enjoy the trip of a lifetime, visiting 25 countries in just over three months. With an amazingly varied itinerary, this once-in-a-lifetime cruise holiday offers you the chance to see some incredible nature and wildlife, visit many of the world’s key cultural landmarks and enjoy immersive excursions to meet the locals and make memories that will last forever. Discover every exciting sight, taste and experience you will embark upon with Fred. Olsen…

Fred. Olsen Africa and Asia cruise This exploration cruise of the African and Asian continents is the perfect fusion of well-known destinations with some off the beaten track gems – it comes as no surprise that this itinerary was jointly crafted by Fred. Olsen Jnr. and a dedicated team of journey planners. You can be sure you are in safe hands, as the team takes great pride in crafting itineraries that go beyond the usual tourist trails, to ensure that guests can immerse themselves in the authentic culture of the countries they visit. - READ MORE: Best food and drink on Fred. Olsen Spain cruise shore excursions - On this cruise, you’ll get the chance to enjoy some unique experiences including seeing lions, leopards and elephants in the wild in Kenya and South Africa and learning how the pyramids were constructed in Egypt. You’ll also be able to meet the locals and learn what their lives are like too. So, in India, you’ll be invited to visit tea and spice plantations in Goa and learn how to cook local cuisine in Kerala – whip your notebook out to jot down the recipes so you can impress at your next dinner soiree. And in Zanzibar, you’ll get the chance to chat to the locals to learn about their lives and traditional dress traditions.

Learn about the fascinating lives of locals in Zanzibar with Fred. Olsen. Credit: Shutterstock

Landscape lovers and those who are wild about wildlife are in for a treat with excursions to see lemurs and chameleons in Madagascar plus a chance to see ylang-ylang plants too. In Egypt, Bolette’s smaller size ensures a smooth ride through the size-restricted Suez Canal, offering plenty of photo opportunities as do the world-famous pyramids in Cairo – get your selfie face ready. For those who love the natural wonders of the world, visits to the dense forest of Reunion Island and the Namib, the world’s oldest desert, will provide memories that will last forever. Sun lovers will be in travel heaven when the ship heads to the Seychelles and Mauritius, home to some of the best sandy beaches in the world.

Navigate the Suez Canal in Egypt thanks to Bolette's small size. Credit: Shutterstock

What’s onboard Bolette? Bolette proudly bears the name of Fred. Olsen Jnr’s great-great-grandmother, boasting a classic, elegant style – and with only 690 cabins, she’s a great example of a smaller ocean ship. Her relatively small size gives her a real advantage as she’s able to sail easily to some of the world’s more inaccessible but desirable destinations. - READ MORE: Discover the perfect day at sea with Fred. Olsen - Onboard you’ll find a great range of staterooms and cabins plus plenty of space to relax in the public areas and within the bars, lounges and theatres. You can choose from six different places to eat including The Bloomsbury and Terrace restaurants and enjoy drinks in eleven bars and lounges – challenge yourself by trying them all!

Enjoy the plush base of Bolette, which will take you into smaller spaces. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

If you love trying different cuisines, look out for two of the onboard speciality restaurants. Vasco offers authentic Goan cuisine and serves delicious seafood, curry and grilled meat dishes while Colours and Taste offers Asian Fusion dishes, where guests can try Thai and Chinese delicacies, our stomachs are rumbling. On deck, you’ll be able to spend time enjoying great weather and some spectacular sunsets and if you love a dip, head to deck eight where you’ll find the ship’s swimming pool and the popular Lido bar. If you’re a keen cooking fan don’t miss the regular chefs’ expert cooking demonstrations in The Auditorium, where the talented team recreate mouth-watering dishes with local produce from the ports en route. You are even invited to listen and learn how to cook these great dishes at home, perfect for when you want to re-live your Fred. Olsen cruise extravaganza at home (the only difference being you have to do the dreaded washing up).

Enjoy Asian-fusion dishes at Colours and Tastes. Credit: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Why sail with Fred. Olsen? As a family-run cruise line, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is proud of its almost 200-year seafaring heritage. Its ships are smaller in size than many other ocean cruise vessels, which means that they’re able to dock much closer to destinations and take guests on off-the-beaten-track sailings, which is not possible for larger vessels. Onboard, smaller passenger numbers ensure a warm and friendly atmosphere for all, where you’re remembered by your name and favourite drink, not just a number. So plan your 2023 getaway and jump onboard for the time of your life.